wrestling / News
What’s Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week: Championship Wrestling, More
May 30, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week including Night of Champions, NXT Battleground and more. You can see the list of content below:
Monday, May. 29
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Championship Wrestling (10 episodes) – 10 a.m. ET
Wednesday, May. 31
Monday Night Raw (5/1/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET (featuring guests Sonya Deville, Chelsea Green and WWE Brand Ambassador Titus O’Neil)
WWE NXT (5/30/23)
Thursday, Jun. 1
This Week in WWE
Friday, Jun. 2
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Jun. 3
WWE Main Event (5/18/23)
wXw 16 Carat Gold 2023 Day 3– 12 p.m. ET
SmackDown LowDown** – 10 a.m. ET
Sunday, Jun. 4
Friday Night SmackDown (5/6/23)
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network
More Trending Stories
- Trevor Murdoch Says Triple H Once Asked Him & Lance Cade To Keep An Eye Out For Voodoo Kin Mafia During Match
- Tony Khan Can’t Comment On CM Punk’s Future With AEW, Says He Has A Good Relationship With Goldberg
- Hulk Hogan Says Roman Reigns ‘Has It Figured Out’, Thinks He Could Have Made Money With Him In His Prime
- Chelsea Green On How She Found Out She’d Be Portraying A ‘Karen’ In WWE