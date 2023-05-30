May 30, 2023 | Posted by

– WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week including Night of Champions, NXT Battleground and more. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, May. 29

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Championship Wrestling (10 episodes) – 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday, May. 31

Monday Night Raw (5/1/23)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET (featuring guests Sonya Deville, Chelsea Green and WWE Brand Ambassador Titus O’Neil)

WWE NXT (5/30/23)

Thursday, Jun. 1

This Week in WWE

Friday, Jun. 2

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jun. 3

WWE Main Event (5/18/23)

wXw 16 Carat Gold 2023 Day 3– 12 p.m. ET

SmackDown LowDown** – 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, Jun. 4

Friday Night SmackDown (5/6/23)

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network