– During the AEW Dynasty post-show media scrum, Will Ospreay was asked about his recent comments regarding WWE executive Triple H that he made during AEW Dynamite and if his performance at the pay-per-view proved Triple H’s comments about not embracing the grind wrong. Ospreay said even though Triple H didn’t mention him by name, he knew the comment was directed at him. Below are some highlights:

On if his performance prove Triple H’s past comments about embracing the grind wrong: “Yes, of course. I don’t want to address it anymore. I come from a generation where if you throw a jab, I throw one back. And although, I wasn’t mentioned by name, it’s clearly about me. All due respect, I’m done with mentioning anyone over there now. I don’t want to do that anymore because I feel like I lowered myself to that standard, and I don’t need to do that anymore. Look what I just did in the ring with Bryan. And like, that’s only match two for pay-per-views. Do you know what I mean? I’ve got a f*** load more to go down. So, with all due respect, like, if you take everything into consideration, like of course, I’m annoyed by the jab that I took. I threw one back. I don’t think that it was anything bad. I don’t think — it’s a f***ing joke from like 20 years ago for f***’s sake. Do you know what I mean? Don’t be too hurt by it.”

On experiencing tribalism for the first time: “That’s the first time I’ve ever experienced true tribalism between the two. It’s not nice. It’s just unnecessary. I’m over it. I can’t be bothered by it. I just want to focus on promoting AEW. I don’t regret what I say. I’m saying that now because once again, you take the entire thing into consideration, it did piss me off, but from this day one, I won’t go down that road. I don’t need to. I’m the best wrestler in the world. Who the f*** cares what does down below me?”

