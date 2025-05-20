– During a recent interview with Q101, AEW star Will Ospreay spoke about how the backstage atmosphere has changed in AEW. According to Ospreay, AEW feels like it has more of a “team atmosphere” now. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Will Ospreay on how Jerry Lynn helps with his matches: “I never get sick of hearing from different wrestlers, their opinions. For example, this year I’ve been working hand in hand with Jerry Lynn and he’s really been helping me dissect little pieces of my match, especially when I’m on TV shows.”

On what Lynn helps him focus on with his work: “I enjoyed [watching] the underground style and the technique and the intimacy between wrestler and audience. I always enjoyed that type of connection, so having Jerry Lynn teaching me little nuggets of information has really been helping out my connection with the audience, learning how to ride waves, and getting them up to a point where they climax. I know that’s the weirdest word to use in wrestling, but Jerry’s teaching me the fine art of making them climax at the right point.”

Will Ospreay is set to have a face-to-face confrontation this week on AEW Dynamite ahead of their Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals bout at this weekend’s Double or Nothing 2025. This week’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, NM. It will air live on TBS tomorrow (May 21) at 8:00 pm EST, and it will be simulcast on Max.