Will Ospreay & More In Action On This Week’s AEW Rampage

June 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced matches, including Will Ospreay and United Empire in action, for this week’s AEW Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* FTR & Trent vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open
* Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet
* Jake Hager versus Eddie Kingston
* Satnam Singh vs. TBA
* We hear from HOOK and Danhausen

