Will Ospreay Thinks Scott D’Amore Should Run Ring of Honor

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez (via Fightful), Will Ospreay praised Scott D’Amore and thinks he should be hired for AEW, possibly as a booker for Ring of Honor. D’Amore was fired as TNA President earlier this year, a move that caused shock among the TNA roster. He has since been filing trademarks for a possible wrestling promotion.

Ospreay said: “Having the initials TNA. I remember when I was back there for the IMPACT show where they announced it was going to be TNA in January. I looked in the ring and I saw Scott D’Amore in there. I can’t tell you enough how much respect I have for Scott D’Amore. If there was anything that I want to put out there; if there was a way that AEW could hire Scott D’Amore in any type of fashion. Have that guy run Ring of Honor or something. The passion that he had for TNA, and just how he completely single handily transformed that company. I watched him say ‘this is TNA,’ and I saw Josh Alexander in there, Jordynne Grace, Gisele Shaw, all these guys, and I was like, ‘Yeah, that was TNA! That is TNA!’ All the guys they have backstage, that is TNA.“