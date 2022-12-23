William Regal’s Advice To Young Wrestlers On Studying The Past Generation, Not Taking the Basics For Granted

On the second to last edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, co-host Matt Koon shared William Regal’s “dos and don’ts” of professional wrestling. Regal gave advice on conditioning, etiquette, and studying the greats. Excerpts below:

On good pro wrestling conditioning: “Get and stay in good condition. There’s a big difference between looking in condition and being in condition. I’m a big believer in Hindu push-ups, Hindu squats, and most importantly, proper bridging. Nose on mat, feet flat on mat. I’ve become a big fan of kettlebell swings for conditioning as well. You can look like a superhero, but if you have no stamina, you are useless to today’s industry.”

On enjoying but respecting the job and co-workers: “Work hard and have respect for the job. Good manners go a long way. Treat people the way you would like to be treated. Enjoy it.”

On studying the matches of the great wrestlers from previous generations: “Now once you are training, make everything you do mean something, or don’t bother doing it. Study the greats, and the people who the great ones admire. Very important. Some very wise words from Jim Ross: ‘If I were a young in-ring talent in this world, than DVD study of my predecessors would be a regular part of my weekly routine, just as getting to the gym and eating smartly. Some talents will spend more time tanning, playing video games, etc, then watching the work of stars of previous generations. Which is somewhat pathetic when one thinks about it.'”

On not taking the basics for granted: “Get a good base of basics and perfect them. Don’t take this for granted. Work on perfecting your skills but be honest with yourself. If there are things that you don’t do well, then avoid doing them. Try to find someone who will give you an honest answer about your skills. Most people’s ego won’t allow them to think that they do things badly.”

