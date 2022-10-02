William Regal Claims Credit For Bayley’s Starting Gimmick

On his most recent episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal took credit for the concept that got Bayley started (per Wrestling Inc). While Bayley herself has frequently referenced the contributions of Dusty Rhodes in her character development, Regal says he was the one who kickstarted the whole thing in the first place. You can read a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

On what prompted Regal to conceptualize the idea: “I will claim that that was my idea, because it was. When I was commentating on the original NXT, when it was the Game Show, AJ Lee was on there and she was fantastic on there and my niece used to ask me ‘can you get me some t-shirts of AJ Lee?'”

On the empty niche that Bayley would eventually fill: “She was very young and there were [no shirts]. So I’m like why doesn’t this company have a marketable character for young girls? They’ve got everything for teenage girls and older ladies but nothing for little girls.”