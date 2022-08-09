William Regal Talks NXT UK History And Triple H’s Early Involvement

The latest episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast found William Regal speaking on his history working with Triple H and how the formation of NXT UK grew into something he is still proud of today (per Fightful). While not without its struggles, Regal remains positive regarding the efforts NXT pursued and the concepts upon which it was founded. You can find highlights and listen to the full audio below.

On NXT’s current value to UK wrestling talent: “I’m going to have to say this, everything that NXT UK became, and there are people that will knock NXT UK, but NXT UK became a safe — with the best trainers, a great training facility. COVID knocked about a bit, but anyone who works there, you’re going to have the usual frustrations because of egos and whatever, but they all got paid a weekly wage, they all got the best training, they’re all better for being there. They will all tell you that they are far better for being there. We created magic there, with some of the specials we did. I had the offer to do that. I always imagined that.”

On the history of NXT UK’s founding: “I know there are myths out there about how NXT UK started. I’m telling you, whether you want to believe me or not, I’m telling you the truth. NXT UK was formed in the mind of Triple H 10 years ago. Because we were in England, and my friend Robbie Brookside was still in England. There was another friend of mine getting the extras. He’s no longer with us, so I don’t want to say too much. But I found out that he was taking a few liberties. Here is a little tip for everybody. Listen to what I’m going to say now. The only people in real power are the people who control the money. Whenever you get a position — this is a good topic for this point. Whenever you get a position, never think you have any real power. Don’t abuse that power, because you don’t. That’s one of the things that’s gotten me through this. I have never thought I had any power. Believe me, I can call up anybody and get a lot of things done. But I don’t ever think I have and I truly don’t.”

On the cultural purposes behind NXT from the beginning: “I might as well say this, and I’m saying it now. That was the whole point of NXT was to try to change as much of the carny — you hear about the culture of NXT, was to change as much of the carny nonsense that goes on in wrestling was to change that. [NXT was created to show] that we’re all polite athletes that you can be proud to be.”