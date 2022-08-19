wrestling / News
William Regal Thanks WWE NXT UK For The Memories
August 19, 2022 | Posted by
As you’ve probably heard, the WWE NXT UK brand is going away, as WWE announced its final show will be Worlds Collide on September 4. In its place will be the new NXT Europe, which launches in 2023. In a post on Twitter, William Regal said goodbye to the brand and thanked everyone involved for the memories.
He wrote: “Thank you for the incredible memories @NXTUK. It was a pleasure to be a part of every show and training session I worked with you all.”
Thank you for the incredible memories @NXTUK. It was a pleasure to be a part of every show and training session I worked with you all.x
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 18, 2022
