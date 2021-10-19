Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 33) Review 10.18.21  

Hey there people, time for more AEW Dark: Elevation. A very short episode tonight but the main event trios match when Red Velvet, Ryo Mizunami, and Kilynn King take on Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and Diamante could be a fun bout. We’ll also have matches from Dustin Rhodes and Wardlow. We start with Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, and Mark Henry on commentary.

Match #1: Dustin Rhodes vs. Gustavo

Rhodes offers a handshake, Gustavo slaps it away. That leads to Rhodes running roughshod over Gustavo with shoulder blocks and arm drags. Gustavo tries to get into this with strikes, Rhodes is happy to play that game and punches him down then hits a snap powerslam. The Backlund Driver (a flipping butterfly suplex) then finishes things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dustin Rhodes won in 1:20

Rating: Verrucosa. . . SQUASH

It’s amazing how smooth Dustin Rhodes is for a man of his age and with all the miles he’s accumulated.

Match #2: Wardlow vs. Will Austin

Wardlow easily over powers Austin, but Austin tries to use his quickness to counter. Austin tries to run the ropes but runs into a clothesline from Wardlow. Powerbomb from Wardlow, the crowd wants another one but he decided to just hit the Casualty of War and end it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Wardlow won in 1:52

Rating: Verrucosissima. . . SQUASH

This slow and steady stuff with Wardlow is paying dividends, the crowd is very into him and if/when he turns on MJF the pop will be huge.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Santana and Ortiz vs. Jaka and Sean Maluta

There’s a technical issue to start, but when things get fixed Jaka and Santana are in the ring. Santana hits a back suplex then tags in Ortiz. Jaka flips out of a double back suplex but eats a series of kicks and a clothesline from Santana then a senton from Ortiz. Santana back in, Jaka starts trading chops with him then Maluta with a cheap shot. Maluta tags in, but Santana fights off both of them and kicks Maluta in the head. Ortiz tags in, they hit a double suplex. Maluta ties up Ortiz in the ring and Jaka hits a running boot on the apron then Maluta hits a Samoan drop. Jaka tags in and takes a series of running attacks in the corner but the over from Jaka only gets a 1 count. Ortiz fights back, avoids a jump spinning kick then hits a clothesline and tags out. Santana runs wild on both men before flooring Maluta with a Sick Kick. Jaka tries to fight back with strikes, but Ortiz tags in, Jaka then takes a cutter, a Codebreaker, a super kick, and the OIC (outlined in chalk) double team to end it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Santana and Ortiz won in 4:40

Rating: 2 stars

Jaka and Maluta got a fair bit of time to shine here, especially considering the status that Santana and Ortiz have and looked pretty good.

Match #4 – Trios Match: Red Velvet, Ryo Mizunami, and Kilynn King vs. Emi Sakura w/ Lulu Pencil, Diamante, and Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero

Ryo and Diamante get us started. Diamante rakes the eyes and tries to chop but trading chops with Ryo is a bad idea. Ryo lays in a bunch of chops in the corner. More corner offense from Ryo then a leg drop but only gets 2 on the cover. King tags in and hits a meteora in the corner for a 2 count. Diamante cuts her off with a knee to the body and rolls free to tag in Sakura. Sakura starts tossing King around but gets sent into the corner herself then King unloads with strikes and Velvet tags in. Velvet jumps off the back of King and hits a meteora to Sakura. Sakura is able to cut Velvet off and hit a double underhook backbreaker. Sakura goes to the Romero Special then just drops Velvet to the mat. Velvet tries to recover in the corner but eats a crossbody there. Nyla tags in and starts tossing Velvet around with ease. A clothesline from Nyla then she cheap shots the face corner. Velvet avoids a punt kick and hits a calf kick. Diamante tags in, takes out Ryo but gets caught on the ropes by Velvet who hits a Spanish Fly. Velvet mostly spiked her own head on that one, that was not a good looking spot. Ryo tags in as does Nyla but Ryo spears her down then starts running wild on everyone. Ryo with a double spear to Sakura and Diamante, but Nyla fights back with a clothesline. That just fired Ryo up and drills her with a uranage for a 2 count. Things break down now, King clears house of the non legal heels then tags in. King takes it to Nyla with kicks. Ryo gets caught up on the floor fighting Diamante, Sakura keeps Velvet occupied on the ring steps as Nyla avoids a suplex and drills King with the Beast Bomb to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and Diamante won in 6:51

Rating: 2.5 stars

Fun little match, but that spot near the end with Red Velvet was scary. It was nice seeing Ryo Mizunami back, and it was equally nice seeing Kilynn King getting put into this kind of spot.