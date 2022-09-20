Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 81) Review 9.19.22  

Well everyone, it’s time for another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Tonight we’ve got Private Party, Nyla Rose, Butcher and Blade, and an ROH six man tag team title match. On commentary we’ve got Ian Riccaboni and Matt Menard on commentary, I’m not familiar with Ian’s work so this will be interesting. We’re using mates taped in Albany.

Match #1: Zack Clayton vs. Conan Lycan

Lycan is not a small man. Clayton tricks Lycan into posing for the crowd, then kicks his leg out of his leg. Some strikes from Clayton then he poses. Lycan tries to fight back with strikes, and hits a back elbow then fires up with some clotheslines. Clayton avoids a corner rush and Lycan posts himself. Release northern lights suplex from Clayton gets a 2 count. Suplex from Clayton then a jumping knee drop. Lycan lands a back elbow then jumps off the second rope but Clayton catches him with a powerslam for a 2 count. They hit the ropes then Lycan hits a spinebuster. Lycan heads up top, that’s a mistake as Clayton avoids a 450 splash then hits a spinning Torture Rack Bomb to pick up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Zack Clayton won in 3:33

Rating: 2 stars

Competent, Clayton needs work still but he’s coming along. Might need to rethink his finish though, that didn’t look especially good and there’s a lot of big guys he wont be able to use it on. Lycan looked pretty good too.

Match #2: Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero and Marina Shafir vs. B3cca

Rose with a quick mat return and smirks at B3cca. Bit of a knee from Rose, then she misses a corner attack and B3cca lands a running kick. That annoys Rose who cuts her in half with a Spear. Beast Bomb and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nyla Rose won in 1:04

Rating: Winterhorn. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Post match Vickie demands quiet so Marina can speak. Marina introduces herself to the crowd, bringing up that her family welcomed her parents in the 90’s when her parents immigrated here from Moldova. She calls all of the fans part of the problem. She then loses her place in the script for a moment, then yells about people not knowing her. When the violins play, violence is on the way. Not exactly a strong promo from Marina Shafir, but everyone’s got to start somewhere. Both of those catchphrases might need work, but calling herself the The Problem and then being able to call people part of the problem could have some legs.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Aggro and Danger Kid

Quen and Kid start us off, then Kassidy tags in but eats a side headlock from Kid. Aggro tags in and Kassidy takes some tandem offense for a 2 count. Kid tags in, Kassidy avoids a back suplex and Quen lands a kick then takes a tag and hits a springboard cross body. Kassidy tags back in and we get a double stomp assisted neckbreaker. More isolating of Kid and Kassidy lays in chops then tags out so Quen can hit an elbow then allows Kassidy to hit a hilo. Quen lays in kicks then allows Kassidy to hit some cheap shots. Kid kicks Quen off and both men tag out. Aggro runs wild for a few moments including a top rope drop kick. Kassidy with an arm drag then Quen hits some kicks, Kid is knocked off the apron then the Gin and Juice connects to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Private Party won in 4:46

Rating: 1.5 stars

The layout prevents me from giving this a squash, but this wasn’t good. It was poorly paced, spent a lot the time without heat, and Private Party feel directionless as an act.

Match #4: Skye Blue vs. Chica Carreras

They tie up, Blue starts out wrestling Carreras to get things going then hits a shoulder block. They hit the ropes and Blue lands a super kick. Arm wringer from Blue, Carreras fights free and starts unloading strikes in the corner before hitting a low drop kick. Enziguri from Blue then a running knee strike and Sick Kick follow up. Botched jawbreaker from Carreras but then Blue hits a super kick. Blue’s full nelson facebuster (Skye Fall apparently) follows to pick up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Skye Blue won in 2:17

Rating: Zucchini. . . SQUASH

Not exactly a delicious squash there, some timing issues were present but Blue is now on a winning streak on Elevation.

Match #5 – 6-Man Tag Team Match: Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brent and Brandon) vs. Boujii, Rick Recon, and Omar

Castel and Recon start us off, Castle out wrestles Recon right away, then both men miss clotheslines before Castle hits a belly to belly throw. Recon tags in Omar (not from the wire), Brent tags in and he and Brandon hit a double team move. Boujii tags in and attacks Brent but Brandon with the blind tag to set up a Codebreaker. Omar tags in and slams Brandon then Boujii tags back in. Brandon flips away from a back suplex and tags in Castle. Castle runs wild on everyone then he tosses Brent at Omar then Brandon to Boujii. More times Castle keeps tossing Brent and Brandon onto his opponents. Now the Bangarang to Boujii and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dalton Castle and The Boys retained the titles in 3:25

Rating: Cushaw. . . SQUASH

Decent little squash there, pity about Castle constantly dealing with injuries because a few years back he had some real momentum in ROH.

Match #6: Jora Johl vs. Frankie Kazarian

Jora starts with strikes right away, Frankie then hits a springboard back elbow. Frankie clotheslines Jora out of the ring then follows him out for some chops before they head back into the ring. Leg drop from Frankie gets a 1 count. Jora catches a jumping Frankie to hit a sit out Death Valley Driver for a 2 count. Suplex from Jora. Frankie lands a back elbow but runs into a super kick. Double under hook back breaker from Jora gets another 2 count. Jora calls for the end, but Frankie avoids a pump kick and fires up with strikes of his own. Jora blocks a crossface chicken wing, then misses a pump kick. O’Connor Roll from Jora, but Frankie kicks out then grabs the crossface chicken wing to get the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Frankie Kazarian won in 3:52

Rating: 2.5 stars

Solid little match, Jora Johl definitely has the physique and his mechanics look good. Working a guy like Frankie Kazarian will only help him.

Match #7: Mascara Dorada vs. Serpentico w/ Luther

Dorada grabs a side headlock right away, then they hit the ropes for some acrobatics. Serpentico lands a kick but runs into a boot then an inverted sling blade from Dorada. Dorada hops onto the second rope and runs it, then hits a drop kick. Serpentico lands a kick then misses a dive and Dorada follows him with an asai moonsault, incredible timing from both men there. Back in the ring Dorada heads up top, walks the ropes then hits a Swanton Bomb for a near fall. Serpentico avoids a suplex and hits a super kick then a Flatliner for a 2 count. Now Serpentico heads up top, but misses a double stomp then takes a super kick from Dorada, then a Dorada Screwdriver (spinning Samoan driver) finishes things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mascara Dorada won in 2:46

Rating: 2.5 stars

Fun little showcase for the former Gran Metalik, and Serpentico was a good choice of opponent.

Match #8 – Tag Team Match: The Butcher and The Blade vs. Liam Davis and Mike Anthony

Butcher overpowers Davis and lays in strikes in the corner. Davis tries to fight back but Butcher just clubs him down then hits a pumphandle suplex. Both men tag out and Blade is happy to trade strikes with Anthony then levels him with a clothesline. Snap suplex from Blade. Butcher tags back in and Anthony takes a double headbutt. A double chop for Davis, and we get a lot of stomps from Butcher and Blade. Butcher lays out Anthony with a clothesline. Davis takes a backbreaker and elbow from Butcher. Blade tags in and then hit Drag the Lake using Davis to land onto Anthony then pick up the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Butcher and Blade won in 2:48

Rating: Amphora. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash to end the episode. Butcher and Blade got a nice reaction here, not quite the full on hometown pop from last week but still a good response.