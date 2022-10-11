Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 84) Review 10.10.22  

Hey there people, time for more Elevation. Tonight we’re going to be heavy on the squash I think, Lance Archer is in action as is Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, there’s a trios match featuring Dalton Castle and The Boys, with a main event of Brandon Cutler taking o Serpentico. Cutler vs. Serpentico, well this should be good for some comedy if nothing else. Ian Riccaboni, Paul Wight, and Matt Menard are on commentary. Wight threatens Menard that he’d better see magic at some point tonight, Menard then claims not to be a magician.

Match #1: Hikaru Shida vs. Erica Leigh

They tie up, then break without either getting an advantage. Another tie up, this time Shida shoves Erica away. Erica tells Shida to hit her, Shida obliges and they start trading elbows. Eventually Shida backs Erica in the corner for a 10 punch followed by a drop kick but Erica avoids the drop kick. Erica tries a back suplex of some variety, Shida avoids it but runs into a big boot. Shida avoids a splash of some variety, then lays out Erica with a rolling elbow. Meteora from Shida gets a 2 count, but Shida sets for the Katana and hits it to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Hikaru Shida won in 2:42

Rating: Kiszombori. . . SQUASH

Erica Leigh has a pretty good frame, showed some good fire, and Shida is still Shida.

Match #2: Lance Archer vs. Papadon

Per usual Archer abuses Papadon on his way to the ring. Archer decides not to throw his t-shirt into the crowd, then misses an avalanche in the corner and Papadon unloads with kicks that just seem to annoy Archer. Palm strike from Archer as Papadon is on the top rope, but Papadon fights away from the Blackout and hits a flying uppercut then a running boot. Lariat from Archer floors Papadon and Archer has had enough of this. Archer unloads with some chops in the corner then a few running splashes in the corner. Papadon avoids a clothesline, kicks Archer in the knee then lands some strikes but that just fires up Archer who boots him in the face then hits a rip cord Black Hole Slam. Papadon tries a sunset flip, but eats a chokeslam. Archer’s really done now, hits the Blackout and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lance Archer won in 3:13

Rating: Golias. . . SQUASH

I’m pleasantly surprised by how much Papadon got in, but still a squash.

Match #3: Emi Sakura vs. Trish Adora

We get the old test of strength spot to start, they trade chest bumps then Adora is able to hit a shoulder block. Emi pulls the hair of Adora then drops her with a shoulder block. Emi ties up Adora and sits on her back to mime drinking tea. Adora fights back with strikes, Emi lands a chop and they decide to trade strikes for a bit, Emi gets the better of that before they hit the ropes and Adora hits a hip toss. Senton from Adora, that looked pretty snug on the landing. Adora with a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count. Emi counters a suplex into a Whirling Dervish to take over. Chops in the corner then a corner cross body from Emi connects. Adora blocks a double under hook move and counters into a submission hold, but Emi counters back into a double under hook backbreaker. Another double under hook backbreaker from Emi connects, and that gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Emi Sakura won in 3:39

Rating: Mammut. . . SQUASH

More competitive squash, but still qualifies as a squash. Much better showing from Adora here than her last Elevation match.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Tony Nese and Josh Woods w/ “Smart” Mark Sterling vs. Action Andretti and Myles Hawkins

Nese and Andretti start us off, Nese poses then they tie up and Nese hits a mat return. Nese hits a drop toe hold and grabs a front headlock, Andretti counters into a hammerlock but Nese fights free and grabs an arm wringer. Andretti tries to escape the arm wringer, Nese counters and keeps it on. Again Andretti fights to escape, does so then grabs a crucifix for a 1 count. Arm wringer from Andretti, Nese can’t escape so shoves things into the corner to force a break. Back elbow from Nese then Andretti avoids a moonsault. They hit the ropes for a bit then Nese blocks an O’Connor Role but eats a hurricanrana. Back into the ropes and Nese avoids a handspring back attack and they stare off. Nese offers a handshake, then lands a back kick and tags in Woods. Woods with some clubbing strikes then catches a jumping Andretti for a face plant. Gutwrench suplex from Woods and he tags Nese back in. Andretti flips away from a back suplex and tags in Hawkins, Hawkins runs wild on Nese but eats a wheel kick and Andretti has to break up the pin. Woods tosses Andretti out of the ring and gets tagged in. Trip from Nese then a running knee from Woods, but that only gets 2. Nese tags in now, the Angle Slam neckbreaker combo connects and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tony Nese and Josh Woods won in 5:57

Rating: 2 stars

I was quite surprised the match was this competitive, but Andretti in particular stood out for his work. Nese and Woods continue to gel as a team as well.

Match #5: Nyla Rose w/ Marina Shafir and Vickie Guerrero vs. Jordan Blade

Rose starts out with a drop kick to the knee. Suplex from Rose, then she rolls through into a gordbuster. Blade avoids a senton then lands some incredibly weak looking strikes, but Rose blocks and hits a cross chop to the throat. Avalanche in the corner from Rose, but Blade avoids the follow up and lands a couple of clotheslines that don’t knock Rose over. Vickie trips up Blade, then Shafir tosses Blade back into the ring and Rose is able to try a chokeslam, then has to settle for a Samoan drop after Blade avoided it. Rose sets Blade on the top rope and follows up with a diving knee drop to the back of the neck as Menard calls for a stretcher job, and Rose gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nyla Rose won in 2:27

Rating: Queensland Blue. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Match #6 – Trios Match: Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brent and Brandon Tate) vs. Goldy, Brett Waters, and Logan LaRoux

Castel and Waters start, the sliminess of Waters offends Castle who scoots out of the ring for an air drying from Brandon and Brent. Back in the ring Castle lands an elbow. Goldy tags in and gets hit with a mat return then follows up with some gutwrench moves. Castle catches a jumping Goldy for an overhead throw. Brent winds up tagged in and Gold takes some triple team moves. Logan with a cheap shot to Brent and then Logan tags in. Brent takes some knee shots then they hit the ropes and Brandon with a blind tag leading to a cross body for a 2 count. Enziguri from Logan then he tags in Waters. Double suplex to Brandon but he rolls through on the follow up and tags in Castle. Castle runs wild with strikes and throws then a knee strike to Waters. Bangarang to Waters and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dalton Castel and The Boys won in 4:00

Rating: Trombone. . . SQUASH

The formula for these matches is becoming a bit too obvious, but an acceptable squash. Post match Matt Menard on commentary thinks maybe he and some friends might want a shot at those belts.

Match #7: Serpentico w/ Luther vs. Brandon Cutler

Our random Luther fact via Wight this week is Luther winning the European body building championship recently. Serpentico grabs an arm wringer, he and Cutler trade them for a bit then they trade go behinds before Serpentico flips out of a back suplex. They trade suplex attempts, no one has actually done anything yet, and eventually they bail on the suplex spot and both sell the back. When they come back around Cutler does hit the suplex. Some elbow drops from Cutler but he eventually misses one and Serpentico then misses a senton. Cutler is up to the first rope for a splash that gets 2. Serpentico lands some strikes then misses a corner headbutt. Cutler misses a splash in the ropes and dives onto the outside. Serpentico on the apron, but Luther stops his dive attempt then looks to splash him onto Cutler but Cutler rolls away. Luther yells about Serpentico taking too long on the spot. Back in the ring and they start trading strikes from their knees but neither man goes down yet. Serpentico goes to a chop, Cutler fires up and asks for another which Serpentico gives and Cutler didn’t like that. Splash in the ropes from Serpentico then a Stunner but only a 2 count. Serpentico can’t believe it, and heads up top, but Cutler rolls away from a double stomp and grabs an airplane spin, then both men wind up disoriented and staggering around but Cutler falls on Serpentico for a near fall. Luther hops up to argue with the ref, both Serpentico and Cutler have the cold spray as the crowd chants “this is awesome” but he’s too slow on the attack and Cutler sprays Serpentico, gets the other can and double sprays Serpentico. Now cold spray for Luther as well, and the big man is down. Cutler up top, hits an elbow drop and gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Brandon Cutler won in 6:43

Rating: 3 stars

OK, that was legitimately funny from both guys so on my comedy scale of matches it’s a 3 star. Quality comedy work from both men, no sarcasm just serious kudos to them both. Honestly that kind of saved the episode which had been very ho-hum to this point.