Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 194) Review 12.14.23  

Well it’s MLW time. Last week we had One Shot where rankly the best thing all event was Satoshi Kojima getting showered with bread by the fans. But in more serious results, Rickey Shane Page retained the National title, Janai Kai retained the featherweight title, Rocky Romero retained the middleweight title, Miyu Yamashita retained her Princess of Princess title, and Alex Kane retained the world title. So basically a lot of nothing. Richard Holliday returned after beating cancer, and seriously good for him, then aligned with the World Titan Federation as MLW’s plan seems to be throw people who can generate heat at Alex Kane and maybe some of their personality will rub off on him. Hasn’t worked yet, but they’re still trying. Notably a match taped for a future Fusion episode between Jacob Fatu and Alex Hammerstone was the last match for Hammerstone in MLW and he’s going into 2024 a free agent, I for one wish him well wherever he winds up. Tonight we’ve got RSP and his title against Akira to basically conclude the disillusion of The Calling, a big old Battle Royal, and a women’s title match. I believe we’re still pulling from the Fightland tapings and will note if something’s from another one.

WTF update, Mister Saint Laurent is distraught and a little hung over as he laments to Tom Lawlor about the disaster of One Shot. The event has -5 stars on Cagematch, and Cardona didn’t win the title. Lawlor is sick of this, he was promised that MSL had a plan and if he doesn’t then what are they even doing here? What happened to bringing back sports entertainment to professional wrestling? We used to have stars in the crowd, Bob Uecker, Muhammad Ali, Pam Anderson, the San Diego chicken! Now just bums and drug testing, it’s a bunch of garbage. It’s time to be a titan. MSL says they’re going to get it together, they’ll restock the barracks and take over. The holiday rush is their chance to get it all back. Tom Lawlor is a pretty funny guy, he’s got nice comedic delivery.

Commentary announces Holiday Rush for Christmas Eve.

As most of the roster heads to the ring we get an update that Akira was attacked earlier and is being stitched up in the back but his match with RSP will still go on. MSL hangs around ringside as Tom Lawlor and Josh Bishop head to the ring.

Match #1: Battle Royal

Kevin Blackwood immediately eliminates TJ Crawford. Brett Ryan Goselin attacks Love Doug while Matthew Justice and Good Brother 3 attack Yoscifer El. Lawlor and Blackwood go at each other for a bit and we get a cut. We come back to Blackwood attacking Tony Deppen. Good Brother and Justice are with Gosselin in the corner, well we get the old Tower of Doom spot and a bunch of guys fall. Ichiban with a splash as the other group set up another Tower of Doom. Nolo Kitano with an elbow drop to Doug. Yoscifer and Bishop square off next, they trade strikes for a bit then Bishop hits an overhead choke throw then clotheslines Yoscifer out of the match. Doug and Gosselin fight in the vicinity of Bishop, Bishop objects to this and chops them both down then follows up with a double sidewalk slam to both men. Doug and Gosselin get tossed by Bishop now. Ichiban with superkicks to Bishop, but Bishop blocks an Ichibankai then press slams him out of the match, he tossed him in the direction of Gosselin and Doug but they didn’t catch him and I’m not sure if they blew the catch or if it was designed to be a rough landing for Ichiban. Bishop slaps down Kitano next. Blackwood boots Griffin McCoy out of the ring but Deppen then tosses Blackwood. Deppen backs into Mr. Thomas who easily tosses Deppen. Kitano takes some corner attacks then gets dumped. O’Shay Edwards and Thomas attack Bishop while Good and Justice attack Lawlor. Bishop tosses Edwards to the apron then headbutts him out of the match. Good and Lawlor square off, Good with a bionic elbow then a running knee to Lawlor. Lawlor and Good now fight on the apron, but Good came over the top while Lawlor went through the ropes. Lawlor gets headbutted down by Good Brother before Bishop boots him down as well. I don’t think Lawlor should be eliminated here but we’ll see. Bishop then tosses Thomas out and squares up with Matthew Justice. Justice and Bishop start in the ring while Lawlor and Good Brother brawl at ringside. Justice sets for a corner Splash but Bishop catches him and sets him on the top rope. Some kicks form Justice then a Spear to follow up. Justice climbs the ropes now, but misses a flying nothing and eats canvas. Bishop spikes Justice with a chokeslam, MSL has set up a table at ringside and Bishop powerbombs/Border Tosses Justice over the top rope and through the table to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Josh Bishop won in 9:45

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: It’s a battle royal, they’re kind of all the same as a general rule. The goal here was to further get Bishop over as a monster, and I think that was mostly successful.

Justice gets a stretcher job after that gnarly bump, frankly he did not need to take that crazy a bump here. Naturally Bishop attacks the stretcher and takes out one of the “EMTs” as well.

We get a little recap of how RSP and Akira fell out.

Jacob Fatu talks, he calls out Hammerstone for trying to punk him out. Well if Hammerstone wants to just show up whenever he can show up at Holiday Rush for their trilogy match. He warns Hammerstone that Christmas Eve will never be the same again. Apparently that match has been made.

To the ring for our featherweight title match.

Match #2 – Women’s Featherweight Title Triple Threat Match: (c) Janai Kai w/ Salina de la Renta vs. Delmi Exo vs. Tiara James

James and Exo avoid kicks then Kai kicks Exo but misses a few kicks on James who rolls up Kai for 2. Exo with a crucifix on James and Kai breaks up the pin then starts laying in kicks to both women. Corner attacks from Kai but James avoids one and then picks up Kai but Exo boots her down. Fisherman’s Suplex from Exo but Kai breaks up the pin again. Kai with some kicks to both James and Exo, then Exo blocks a suplex and lands an elbow then calls over James to hit a double suplex on Kai. Kai shoves Exo into James then hits a half nelson slam for a 2 count as James breaks up the pin. James with a running neckbreaker to Kai and that gets 2. Kai with a head kick to James and everyone’s down. We get the trading strikes from your knees bit as all three women fight up and Kai starts landing kicks to both women then a wheel kick to Exo. James picks Kai up and Exo comes in to hit a Hart Attack, James with the cover but Exo breaks that up then puts James in a Boston Crab but Salina sprays something into the eyes of Exo. Exo rolls out of the ring and Kai hits James with a tornado kick, basically Trouble in Paradise, to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Janai Kai retained the title in 4:18

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: A bit too short to really matter, and I think Salina or Exo botched the first attempt at the spray spot. Kai is pretty good, but it’s still kind of a shame that Exo’s big wins over Taya Valkyrie haven’t really amounted to much.

Holiday Rush will feature a tag team title match as well, Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas will challenge the Second Gear Crew for those belts.

Speaking of the Second Gear Crew, Masked Good Brother and 1 Called Manders are drinking. Good Brother talks about pushing his emotions down, he holds them down until he’s filled with rage and breaks stuff. But now he’ll talk with Manders, he’s been wrestling since 1979 and tearing things up in the ring makes him feel good. He feels the Christmas spirit and gives Manders an elf hat, which he tries to put on but his head is too big for the hat. Good Brother wants to be part of the SCG and thus qualify for the Freebird Rule for the tag team titles, Manders seems amenable. To close the take a selfie for Matthew Justice. The Second Gear Crew wishes us all a Merry Christmas.

Tony Deppen heads to the ring flanked by Griffin McCoy and TJ Crawford. Matt Striker accuses Nolo Kitano of bringing a serrated steel blade to the ring, my man katana’s are not serrated in general and in specific the one Kitano has is not.

Match #3: Tony Deppen w. Griffin McCoy and TJ Crawford vs. Nolo Kitano

Deppen stalls, then runs into a superkick to kick start a trade of strikes. Kitano is sent to the floor but he slams Deppen on the apron the hits a very fast suicide dive. Kitano slams Deppen into the ring post before they head back into the ring where Kitano lands a flying knee then a Blue Thunder Backbreaker and a kick for a 2 count. Deppen avoids an Overdrive then hits a kick to the back of the head. Deppen wedges Kitano into the corner and knees him in the head then follows that up with a running Liger Bomb for a 2 count. Kitano avoids a knee and lands a kick, then hits a Tiger Driver for a near fall. Some strikes are traded now then Kitano hits a straight jacket Michinoku Driver for another near fall. Pele kick from Kitano then an around the world DDT and Deppen rolls out of the ring. Kitano then with a corkscrew dive onto all three men on the floor. Back in the ring Deppen distracts the ref then takes Kitano to dick kick city. A Shining Wizard to the back of the head follows and Deppen picks up the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tony Deppen won in 5:51

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: I could have done without the kick outs from some of those moves, but that’s a complaint I have that’s more industry wide than anything else. Deppen has good character work and some very nice facial expressions, Kitano is a fairly generic indy cruiserweight but he’s relatively clean in execution and I’m rarely going to complain too much about guys like that.

Post match Deppen gets a mic and says he wishes he was suspended again so he didn’t have to deal with Kevin Blackwood. This does bring out Blackwood who’s being restrained by agents. They all head out, ending that waste of time.

We get a brief recap of Love Doug and Brett Ryan Gosselin, and they’ll have a match on January 6th at Kings of Colosseum in a blindfold match. I’m sure that’ll be great, blindfold matches have gone so well historically.

The Calling video, RSP promises to punish Akira. All Akira had to do was trust Raven, but all he cared about was hearing his name chanted. Well there will be punishment tonight. Trust in the Calling. I feel compelled to again point out, without Raven there’s no gravitas to these guys.

Salina talks with Rocky Romero and Kai in her office, but they find an Azteca lucha mask and wonder who put it there. Ichiban shows up and some cheap bards are traded before Salina says Ichiban couldn’t even beat her much less Rocky. If Ichiban can beat Salina at Holiday Rush he can get a title shot. OK then.

Back to the ring.

Match #4: TJ Crawford w/ Griffin McCoy and Tony Deppen vs. Kevin Blackwood

Blackwood attacks at the bell and levels Crawford with a clothesline. Crawford misses a wheel kick and Blackwood chops him down as Deppen tries to join commentary. Snapmare and a kick from Blackwood then a double stomp. McCoy distracts Blackwood and that allows Crawford to land a Falcon Arrow and take over. Crawford with some chops and Blackwood eggs him on then kicks him in the body but runs into a boot then Crawford grabs an abdominal stretch. Some extra leverage from McCoy but he’s caught by the ref and gets ejected. Corner kick from Blackwood, then another Helluva kick. Blackwood with a top rope double stomp to the standing Crawford and that gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kevin Blackwood won in 3:27

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Again pretty short, which seems to be a theme tonight. I could do without the shenanigans but that’s also a personal preference and this might work better for other people.

Alex Hammerstone with a promo setting up his third match with Jacob Fatu. He’s had to deal with Fatu’s stuff for way too long at this point. He gave us the perfect wrestler, the perfect hero, and yet people chant for a scumbag criminal like Fatu. Hammerstone has always had Fatu’s number, he’s 2-0 against him and will prove once and for all that he’s the better man.

We get a run down for Holiday Rush.

Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas talk to the camera, MSL had no shot at beating him for this title. If you kill a god you become immortal, and at Holiday Rush they’re getting in there with the Second Gear Crew. There’s no beef there, but Thomas wants some tag team gold and the hat of Manders. MSL can keep sending guys at him but wont beat him, he’s a fighting champion and is immortal. They yell bomaye to close, because of course they do. Slightly better promo from Kane as he didn’t get lost this time, but man he’s just so clearly manufactured. There’s nothing authentic about his promos.

Match #5 – National Openweight Title Match: (c) Rickey Shane Page vs. Akira

Akira brings a knife to the ring, he’s also sporting a bandage around his head and torso. RSP boots Akira, Akira kicks him back then takes him down and lands some punches. RSP rolls out of the ring and they start brawling on the floor. Akira with kicks to the leg as they head back into the ring. RSP blocks a back suplex but Akira hits a rebound back suplex after avoiding a chokeslam. Kicks from Akira again but RSP tosses him down with a release suplex. RSP attacks the ribs of Akira with body blows. Akira calls on RSP for strikes, RSP lands a chop but Akira flips him off then lands body blows of his own and a kick to the head. Northern Lights suplex to RSP gets a 2 count then a running kick in the corner for another 2 count. Akira gets his knife but RSP elbows him, then blocks a Death Penalty and hits a Raven Effect to get the pin. Well that was abrupt.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rickey Shane Page retained the title in 3:50

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: Short, pretty slow, and not terribly interesting.

Post match the other Calling goons tie Akira to the ropes and RSP lays in strikes and headbutts. Akira is bleeding again and RSP has hair clippers then gets a mic. RSP welcomes Akira to a Carcosa court, tonight Akira pays for his transgressions. He then shaves Akira’s head. The Calling then head out to end the episode.