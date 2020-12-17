Winfree’s MLW: Fusion Review 12.16.20

Hey everyone, Winfree back for another episode of MLW Fusion. Tonight the semi-finals of the Opera Cup go down, with Low Ki waiting in the finals for the winner of Tom Lawlor vs. ACH. Also LA Park Jr. battles Bu Ku Dao, Alexander Hammerstone returns after being attacked by Mads Krugger while Krugger has a handicap match tonight. So let’s get into the action.

We open with Hammerstone and Richard Holliday arriving, Some masked goons try to jump them but Holliday and Hammerstone fight them off. That sends us into the usual opening.

Commentary runs down the card for us, then sends us to the ring for our first match.

Match #1: LA Park Jr. w/ LA Park and Hijo de LA Park vs. Bu Ku Dao w/ TJP

Park with a misdirect and kicks early to take control. Dao kicked to the outside, where LA Park with some kicks to him while the ref is distracted. Back into the ring, Dao tries to fire up and they start trading chops. Now forearms go back and forth but Park gets the better of with a spinning back kick to the body, that was a little low but the ref rules in accidental. Dao outside, and Park with a suicide dive. Hijo lays into Dao while LA Park distracts the ref. Back into the ring, Park gets a near fall, then charges at Dao but Dao avoids him and lands a kick from the apron. Another kick from Dao, he’s up top and hits a cross body for a 2 count. Park with an enziguri for a near fall. Park sent to the corner, hits an Alabama slam for another near fall as Dao has had very little offense so far. Dao avoids a rush then hits a spinning flatliner for a near fall of his own. Park up, gets a hammerlock guillotine but Dao counters win an inside cradle for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bu Ku Dao defeated LA Park Jr. at 4:42

Rating: 1.5 stars

Not much here in terms of story or work, Dao did alright and Park Jr. seemed comfortable in the gimmick but the match was almost an afterthought to the shenanigans.

Post match the Parks complain to the ref about the finish but nothing really comes of that.

Salina de la Renta will have another video package tonight. We get a recap of Low Ki vs. Holliday from last week and Ki advancing to the finals. Lawlor and ACH both hype up their match tonight, Lawlor referencing having beaten ACH before while ACH claims to have upped his game since then. Both men put each other over as valuable opponents but think they will get the win.

Video from Jordan Oliver calling out Simon Gotch

