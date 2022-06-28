Winfree’s WWE RAW Review 6.27.22  

Hey there everyone, Winfree tagging in for Tony for this episode but he should be back next week. Tonight is the celebration of 20 years of John Cena in WWE, the man debuted 20 years ago today and went toe to toe with Kurt Angle on Smackdown and he’s back tonight for the celebration. We’re also getting a Money in the Bank qualifying match when Kevin Owens will face either Elias, Ezekiel, or the mythical third E brother, Elrod. The build for Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory should continue here, plus the Street Profits are building momentum towards the title shot against the Usos. Carmella got hot shotted into the title scene after Rhea Ripley suffered an injury so Carmella and RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair will probably cross paths again. There seems to be a budding rivalry between Riddle and Seth Rollins, and who doesn’t love a good 15 minute Rollins monologue that’s functionally identical in content and delivery to every other 15 minute Seth Rollins monologue? Anyway that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

Earlier today John Cena arrives at the venue to applause from the locker room and other officials. Cena and R-Truth wearing the same shirt is kind of heart warming. Becky Lynch sad clapping is perfectly in character as well. That dovetails to live action.

We’re having a Battle Royal right now, the winner gets into the Money in the Bank ladder match. The ring is mostly full, but here comes Rey and Dominic Mysterio. Shinsuke Nakamura gets an entrance as well. Here comes Riddle, who’s probably the odds on favorite to win this.

Match #1: Money in the Bank Qualifying Battle Royal

The usual Battle Royal start, everyone jumping on everyone. Veer stomps on Riddle for a bit, Nakamura fights off of the apron and out goes Akira Tozawa. Veer clotheslines Shelton Benjamin out of the ring. Now Veer fights off Mustafa Ali, Rey, and Dominic. Ali holds Veer in place for a double 619, then those three men toss Veer out of the ring. R-Truth and Shanky take a dance break, but Jinder jumps Truth from behind then he and Shanky eliminate Truth. Jinder then goes to eliminate Shanky, and does so. AJ Style sthen eliminates Jinder with a clothesline. T-Bar hoists Reggie up in a military press and tosses him onto Jinder and Shanky, resulting in Reggie’s elimination as we head to break.

We come back as Riddle avoids elimination. During the break Ciampa eliminated Ali. Nakamura lays in kicks to T-Bar. Dominic and Ziggler start trading strikes. Styles goes to eliminate Ciampa, and does so. Miz gets set up for a 619 but he avoids it then hits a kneeling DDT to Rey. Dominic prevents Rey from being eliminated, then eliminates himself when going after Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler goes to powerbomb Rey, bad idea as Rey nearly eliminates him but they both wind up on the apron. Rey brings Miz to the apron as well, but Dolph and Miz eliminate Rey. Miz tries to eliminate Riddle, Riddle hangs on though. Styles goes after Nakamura while T-Bar gets low bridged by Ricochet, T-Bar hangs on then tosses Ricochet onto one of the ladders at ringside, Ricochet hangs on and jumps to the apron then hits a hurricanrana to eliminate T-Bar and sends us back to break. Nice spot.

We come back to the final six being Riddle, Miz, Ricochet, Ziggler, Styles, and Nakamura. Miz hits a second rope ax handle then complains of his left knee being hurt. So we know he’s going to hang out of the ring until he tries to steal it. Ziggler heads to the top rope and Nakamura kicks him out of the ring to eliminate him. Nakamura and Riddle square off and trade strikes, Riddle sends Nakamura to the apron then kicks him to eliminate him. Riddle then counters a Ricochet move but eats a kick. Ricochet then flies into a drop kick from Styles and Styles tosses Ricochet out of the match. Styles and Riddle are left, plus Miz waiting for his run in. Riddle and Styles trade strikes, Styles lands an enziguri. Styles sets for the Phenomenal Forearm but Miz yanks him off the apron and eliminates him as he got to the apron over the top rope. Riddle avoids elimination, kicks Miz in the face, then counters a Skull Crushing Finale and hits the draping DDT. Now Riddle sets for the RKO, but Miz counters into the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz goes to eliminate Riddle, but Riddle grabs a triangle choke and yanks Miz over the top rope with him and they both wind up fighting on the apron. Riddle pulls himself to his feet, hits an RKO on the apron and Miz falls to the floor.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Riddle won

Rating: 2.5 stars

It’s hard to make battle royal’s interesting, but they had a few fun spots in this one.

We’re told that Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel has been postponed for whatever reason.

There will be an elimination match for the last spot on the women’s side of Money in the Bank later tonight.

The Street Profits are in the back doing their Greek chorus bit, but Cena is with them to spice it up. They ask Cena for advice on their tag team title match, and note they’ve always struggled with The Bloodline. Cena runs down their resume and hypes them up and they all do the “Never give up” thing, because they want the smoke.

To the ring and here come the Usos and Jey will be in action after this break against Montez Ford, with the winner able to pick the stipulation for their tag team title match.

Shawn Michaels has a video for Cena putting him over, Big Show puts over his work ethic and character, Booker T says Cena was more than a wrestler he was a student of the business, Daniel Bryan thanks Cena for being so giving both in the ring and out of it, Trish Stratus talks about how many people Cena inspired, then Triple H calls him arguably the greatest superstar ever but truly the best ambassador the WWE could ask for. That was well done.

In the back Riddle gets interviewed and he dedicates the win to Randy Orton. He notes he’s had some rough luck lately but Cena told him to never give up and he did that then won the Battle Royal. Riddle is very excited about going to Vegas.

Back to the ring and here comes Montez Ford.

Match #2: Jey Uso w/ Jimmy Uso vs. Montez Ford w/ Angelo Dawkins

They tie up, Jey forces Ford into the corner then Ford avoids a punch and grabs a side headlock. Ford hits a shoulder block, but runs into a back elbow. Arm drag from Ford and he starts going for the arm of Jey. Jey fights to his feet, hits the ropes and runs into another arm drag. Ford keeps working the arm of Jey and trash talks Jimmy on the outside. Jey hits an arm drag but Ford drops him with a drop kick and Jey rolls out of the ring. Ford heads to the apron, but Jey catches a kick and face plants Ford then rams him into the ring steps as we go to break.

We come back to Jey working strikes in the corner and stomping down on Ford. Ford lands a clothesline out of the corner and both men are down. They hit the ropes and Ford lands another clothesline then flips out of a back suplex and lands a series of kicks to stagger Jey but Jey lands a super kick then a right hand, then Ford hits a flying clothesline and a standing moonsault for 2. Jey’s turn to flip out of a back suplex, then hits the back suplex into a neck breaker for a 2 count of his own. Jey calls for a hip attack, but he runs into a super kick from Ford then a running Blockbuster from Ford gets a near fall. Ford heads up top, but Jimmy distracts him and he hops down. Dawkins wipes out Jimmy with a shoulder block, then Jey with a suicide dive onto Dawkins but Ford follows him with a suicide dive of his own. Back in the ring Ford heads up top for From the Heavens which he hits and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Montez Ford won

Rating: 2.5 stars

I’m not a big fan of the champs losing singles matches, but these teams have good chemistry and they’ve done a good job of whetting the appetite for their title match.

In the back Rey and Dominic walk up and find Finn Balor and Damien Priest. Balor brings up that it’s almost Rey’s 20th anniversary in WWE as well, then reminds us of Rey’s resume and asks what he’s not teaching Dominic. Priest says Judgement Day is about to take over, and their door is open to anyone who’s being led down the wrong path. Balor thanks maybe Dominic doesn’t have bad luck, but a bad father. Rey challenges them to a tag team match next week in San Diego and sends us to break.

We come back and get a video package for Cena that takes us through his career, and talks about his work with the Make A Wish Foundation before moving on to his media work and appearances. Some clips of people who’ve worked on films with him putting him over is in there as well. Vince says Cena is one of the few people that after you meet you feel better off, a real life super hero.

Back to the ring and Kevin Patrick welcomes The Miz to the ring. Miz has a mic and he’s asked about Logan Paul planning a return to the ring based on some Paul tweets. Miz says he set that up and says at Summerslam he and Paul will team up again. Patrick asks what the relationship is between Miz and Paul given that at WrestleMania Miz took out Paul with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz asks if this is Patrick being a journalist, and calls himself the biggest full time star in WWE right now. Now Miz puts over his various projects, and says any celebrity that comes here uses Miz to build themselves up. He claims he taught Paul a lesson and Paul understood, they’re on the same page and at one point he and Paul will be tag team champions. Miz says the only disappointment here is AJ Styles, Styles has been trending downwards, that’s why he’s mocking Miz. This moves on to testicular humor, which the music of Styles thankfully cuts off. Styles heads to the ring and lays out Miz with a punch, which sends us to break. There’s a decent chance we’ll get a match between them after the break as both men are still in ring gear.

We come back to Styles vs. Miz starting.

Match #3: AJ Styles vs. The Miz

Styles goes right after Miz and lays into him with strikes. More chops and kicks from Styles then they hit the ropes and Styles lands a drop kick. Backbreaker from Styles then he stomps on Miz. Miz hits a Kitchen Sink knee then a running kick to the head. Kicks from Miz then Styles fights back with punches but eats a corner clothesline. Miz heads up top, and hits a double ax handle then grabs a chin lock. Styles fights back with more strikes and then he sends Miz out of the ring. Styles heads to the ring, Miz avoids a moonsault then drops Styles onto the apron and tosses him into the barricade to sends us to break.

We come back to Miz working another chin lock. Styles fights back with body blows, but runs into a kick then a kneeling DDT from Miz gets a 2 count. Kicks from Miz but Styles catches the Buzzsaw kick and hits a German suplex. A striking flurry from Styles connects then a sliding forearm. Styles wants the Styles Clash, Miz fights it off but Styles catches him with a Death Valley Driver into a neckbreaker across the knee for a near fall. Miz chops the throat of Styles, but Styles hits a forearm and wants the Phenomenal Forearm but Miz avoids it it. Miz is able to hit a second rope Codebreaker out of the corner and covers for a near fall. Now Miz puts Styles on the top rope and climbs up with him, but Styles slips free and drops him on the top rope. Miz with kicks now and hits a Busaiku Knee for another 2 count. Miz goes for the Skull Crushing Finale, Sytles counters into a roll up for 2 then hits a Pele kick. Brainbuster from Styles but he can’t cover in a timely fashion and instead moves to the apron for the Phenomenal Forearm. Miz rolls out of the ring to avoid Styles and he just walks to the back taking the count out loss.

OFFICIAL RESULT: AJ Styles won via count out

Rating: 3 stars

Anticlimactic ending aside, AJ Styles is still an exceptional professional wrestler.

In the back Ezekiel is happy to meet John Cena, Cena asks about Elias being here and Ezekiel says Elias is showing Elrod around. Ezekiel wants to make sure the whole world wants to Speak with Zeke. Cena says all he has to do is remember who he is, and Ezekiel walks off. Theory walks up and calls Cena out of touch, puts himself over and mocks Cena for being a grown man wearing jorts. Theory wants a selfie but as he pulls out the phone Cena just shakes his head and walks off. Not exactly strong work from Theory but it could have been worse.

To the ring and here comes Bianca Belair. After this break Belair will go face to face with Carmella.

Another rapid fire video segment for Cena, Kurt Angle talks about being Cena’s debut opponent, Orton says he’s enjoyed every second of the ride he and Cena have been on and he was honored to be an opponent and friend of Cena, John Bradshaw Layfield calls Cena the greatest, Chris Jericho congratulates Cena on 20 years and calls him a favorite opponent, Stephanie McMahon looks forward to 20 more years of Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin puts over Cena’s three letters of HLR much like Austin lived by DTA and gets a hell yeah from the crowd.

Back to live and we get a recap of Carmella winning the match last week to get a title shot, and Carmella jumping Belair in the back. Belair has a mic and she wishes Carmella was out here because Belair wants to speak to her face. She had some hope for Carmella last week, but apparently Carmella still doesn’t have the confidence to do anything face to face and always has to resort to cheating despite no one respecting Carmella. No one respects Carmella because Carmella doesn’t respect herself. Belair says Carmella has the potential to be great, but she’s too self absorbed to see it. At Money in the Bank Carmella better bring everything she has, and if Carmella brings anything less she’s just wasting everyone’s time. Belair wonders why even wait for Vegas, and offers Carmella a shot right now if she can step to Belair face to face. That does bring out Carmella with a mic. Carmella says Belair is wrong about her, she’s not insecure she’s smart. She’s got it all, and the fans don’t respect her because of how she looks and she will not apologize for anything. Carmella runs down her resume for us, and says she’ll take respect if it’s not given, does the catchphrase and walks off. Attempted cheap shot from Carmella, Belair blocks it and knocks her out of the ring then poses. Not exactly strong work from either woman but it was acceptable.

Sarah is at gorilla and welcomes in Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss. Bliss says she and Liv are friendly but Bliss doesn’t have friends, she doesn’t trust anyone here. She puts over Liv but plans on winning and wants to get her doll a little briefcase accessory. Liv agrees that they’re not friends and plans on winning as well. But if there’s anything Liv has learned from Cena it’s to step to someone in your way and let them know it, and she says she’s beating Bliss tonight. Bliss doesn’t think that will happen then boops Liv with the doll. Liv boops the doll back and then heads to the ring. After this break we’ll get Liv vs. Bliss.

Post break here comes Alexa Bliss, and Asuka has joined commentary.

Match #4: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss

They tie up, Liv hits a takeover and Bliss counters with a head scissors, then they repeat the spot with the roles reversed and stand off. Liv gets a rear waist lock, Bliss with a go behind, then Liv with one of her own. Bliss misses some elbows then they trade position again. Liv hits a corner attack then runs into some knees to the back. Double knees from Bliss but Liv avoids the standing moonsault then we get a double down. Back elbow from Liv but Bliss aovids her follow up and lands a kick for a 2 count. Chin lock from Bliss, Liv fights back with a sloppy arm drag. Liv grabs a chin lock, Bliss fights back with a jawbreaker. Bliss avoids ObLIVion and tries Twister Bliss but Liv counters into a Mouse Trap style pin and gets the 3.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Liv Morgan won

Rating: 1.5 stars

That wasn’t good, a lot of sloppy moments, timing issues, a dead crowd, and the odd decision to spend as much time with Asuka on commentary as we did. This didn’t do anyone any favors.

We get a video for Cena’s truly amazing Make A Wish work, the man has granted 659 wishes and counting.

Vince McMahon is here, he’ll host the segment dedicated to more of Cena’s celebration after this break.

We come back and Vince has a mic, and the roster is lining the entrance ramp. Vince says it’s an honor to introduce John Cena, and here comes the man himself. Cena hits the ring to a very loud ovation, then gets a mic. He soaks in the positive chants for a bit then plays with the crowd. Today is his WWE birthday, and as he looks around he can feel the energy and hear the noise there’s not a better place for him to celebrate his birthday. He points out a sign in the crowd that says “20 years of jorts and never giving up”, and jokes that he’s been out of touch for 14 years longer than a young fan has been alive. Cena isn’t big on milestones, he’d rather look ahead to what’s next but tonight is different. Tonight has nothing to do with him or anything he’s done, any match or moment, it’s everything to do with the fans. This is important to him because it means the fans have allowed him to do this for two decades, and it’s never been lost on him that he does this because the fans allow it. Over the years the fans have allowed him to be his true self, have been brave enough tot tell him when he sucks, and kind enough to tell him when he doesn’t. He’s always wanted to say “Thank you”, and this feels like the right moment for that. That prompts a “Thank you Cena” chant, as someone who lived through and occasionally contributed to the vicious Cena backlash this is borderline surreal. He needs to thank the fans for moments like this, and for helping him become the man he is. He says WWE prepared him for anything, he doesn’t mean Fast and Furious or Peacemaker, he means because of the fans and their reactions he’s become a better human being. Because of the fans he’s a better professional, a better husband, and a better person overall. Spending moments with the fans has taught him empathy and kindness, and the fans definitely taught him humility and perseverance. Every time you step into the ring you give everything you have to the fans because the fans are giving you everything they have as well. This isn’t about a last name, it’s about people coming together. He’s 45 years old, which he says because he doesn’t know when you’ll see him in the ring again. He’s not saying never, but he just doesn’t know when it’ll be. Anything he does outside of this is never just him, it’s about all of us. Cena wants the people to remain honest, because this isn’t about him it’s about us. So, for everyone at home or those in attendance (he plays with the crowd here to keep them hyped), and calls that the sound of us. We never give up and we’re just getting started, and if you want some come get some. I mean Cena could do that pretty much in his sleep, he’s the man for a reason.

After this break we’ll get the handicap match.

Post break here comes Bobby Lashley.

Match #5 – 2 on 1 Handicap Match w/ Special Enforcer Theory: Otis and Chad Gable vs. Bobby Lashley

Otis and Gable have to tag in and out. Lashley and Otis tie up, but Otis is able to stalemate him. Lashley grabs a side headlock then tries a shoulder block but he can’t move Otis so he drop kicks the leg of Otis. Theory distracts Lashley, who takes a swing at Theory. Gable tags in and hits a cannonball senton off of the apron onto Lashley on the floor, then Otis comes running in with a splash to send us to break.

Lashley is fighting off Otis as we come back to action. Otis lands a boot out of the corner then stands on Lashley. Otis goes for a neck crank, Lashley fights back with strikes but runs into a back elbow. Gable tags in, but Lashley starts fighting back with punches to both men. Otis gets sent to the outside but Gable is able to chop block Lashley. Gable climbs to the top rope but Lashley cuts him off with punches then climbs up there with him. Otis gets involved and tags in, then he sets to powerbomb Lashley and does so, Gable hits a moonsault but the cover from Otis only gets 2. Gable tags back in, but Lashley fights them off again only to get cut off by Otis. Otis up to the second rope, but Lashley gets him in an Electric Chair and drops him. Gable flies in but he’s caught in the Hurt Lock and taps.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bobby Lashley won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Nothing ground breaking here, but Otis continues to do solid work and I wonder again why they cut his legs out from under him a couple of years ago.

Post match Theory jumps Lashley and the Alpha Academy get involved as well. Theory tries for a selfie but Lashley fights back, hits a Flatliner to Otis then Spears Gable. Lashley goes to Spear Theory but Theory runs away.

We get a recap of Cody Rhodes beating Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, then Rollins jumping him from behind. After this break we’ll get an interview with Cody Rhodes.

Post break we have a video interview with Cody Rhodes. Cody says rehab is rehab, and he was winning just a few weeks ago and wanted to parlay that momentum into Money in the Bank but he might have flown too close to the sun. Now everyone’s telling him he’ll be out for 9 months and he’s trying to respect that. He puts over Money in the Bank and the participants, fixating a bit on the potential of Seth Rollins cashing in on Roman and Brock once again. Now he’s not rooting for anyone, but if Seth wins he’d be the first to congratulate him, then he heads off.

Cena is in the back talking with production staff, and up comes the laughing jackass himself. Seth Rollins talks about breaking Cena’s face, Cena no sells his buffoonery. Seth says they’ve had ups and downs over the years, but they’ve got a lot in common. They’re both mega stars, both fashion icons, both winners at Money in the Bank. Of course that’s a little sore for Cena because he failed to cash in the contract whereas Seth had the best cash in of all time. A Money in the Bank history will repeat itself. Omos walks up behind Seth and intimidates him. MVP is here as well, and says his vision is of the Nigerian Giant Omos amongst a sea of broken ladders and shattered bodies, raising the briefcase high. Omos winning is inevitable, and there’s nothing Seth can do about it. Cena is just staring at Omos, then wishes Seth good luck and walks off.

Commentary runs down the Money in the Bank card, then we start the entrances for our last match.

Match #6 – Money in the Bank Qualifying Elimination Match: Doudrop vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Xia Li vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina vs. Nikki ASH

Everyone jumps Becky to start and kicks her out of the ring. Li starts working Tamina, Doudrop and Nikki team up to drop Baszler but they can’t eliminate her. Tamina super kicks Li out of the ring, then she squares up with Doudrop but here’s Nikki to help out. Nikki gets sent out of the ring so Tamina and Doudrop can start trading blows. Headbutt from Doudrop, Tamina no sells it then headbutts her in return. Doudrop is able to send Tamina out of the ring. Becky back in and hits a Molly Go Round onto Doudrop for 2. Li rolls up Becky for 2 then starts laying in kicks and elbows. Nikki rolls up Li but Li drops her with a kick. Becky with a Manhandle Slam to Li and pins her to eliminate Li.

Nikki goes after Becky now with a bevy of strikes, but Baszler comes in to stomp the arm of Becky but Becky avoids the stomp. Strikes from Baszler but Doudrop is here and we get a fake German suplex spot on Doudrop who just backs everyone into the corner. Doudrop with a cannonball senton to Baszler, but when she tries it on Becky Becky moves. Nikki drops Becky and misses a flying nothing to Tamina, Tamina gets shoved into a drop kick from Becky. Nikki rolls up Becky, but Becky counters into the Disarm Her and Nikki taps to be eliminated as we head to break.

Becky gets caught in a Kirifuda Clutch but she slings Baszler out of the ring. Baszler lays in strikes on the ringside area but Becky catches her with a Bexploder into the barrier, she tries one on Tamina but here comes Doudrop to avalanche everyone against the barricade. Doudrop sends Baszler back into the ring, but Baszler lays her out with a knee strike as Doudrop was coming in though the pin only gets a 2 count. Tamina heads up top, Baszler cuts her off with a kick then goes up for a superplex, here’s Becky to join the attempt and Doudrop completes the Tower of Doom spot. Baszler grabs the Kirifuda Clutch on Doudrop, Tamina breaks it up with a super kick. Now Baszler grabs a leg lock on Tamina, but Doudrop takes her out with the low angle cross body and pins her to eliminate Baszler.

Doudrop gets sent out of the ring by Tamina, then Tamina drops Becky with a Samoan drop. Tamina up top for the Splash, but Becky moves and Tamina eats canvas. On the outside Doudrop with a scoop slam to Becky then an elbow drop. Doudrop attacks Tamina in the ring, she hits a twisting Vader Bomb and eliminates Tamina.

Becky is back in the ring, Doudrop with another scoop slam and Vader Bomb attempt but Becky avoids the impact. They head to the second rope, Becky hits the Manhandle Slam from there and pins Doudrop.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Becky Lynch won

Rating: 2.5 stars

The crowd didn’t wake up until the very end of this one, and frankly the outcome was more a little predictable, but there wasn’t anything horribly botched and everyone worked hard.

Becky celebrates in the ring as the episode ends.