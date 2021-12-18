Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.17.21  

It’s another Friday night in December and that means another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight the big story will be WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returning to TV after taking last week off, and I’m sure he’ll have words for Paul Heyman after Heyman’s behavior last week. That’s more or less all that’s confirmed this week, but with Day 1 looming large one imagined we’ll get more interaction between New Day and the Usos, some more up and down booking for Los Lotharios, the fallout from Xia Li’s debut last week when she sided with Naomi against Sonya Deville, and “comedy” in the form of Toni Storm’s dialogue and whatever Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss do with Drew McIntyre’s sword after the stole it and Adam Pearce’s desk last week. I never thought that would be a sentence I typed out, but here we are. Alright, enough preamble let’s get to the WWE Smackdown results.

We’re at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois for this event. We open with Paul Heyman in the parking lot with the Universal title belt and he’s waiting for Roman to arrive. Back in the ring here comes Sasha Banks for our first match. Toni Storm is already in the ring, getting the jobbers entrance despite being the presumptive number one contender for Charlotte Flair. On the positive side of things, starting a wrestling show with a wrestling match is a nice change of pace.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Sasha Banks and Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi

Storm and Shotzi get us going. They tie up and spin around for a bit before breaking. Another tie up, Storm gets a side headlock then a headlock takeover. Shotzi uses a headscissors to escape, Storm slips free and they reset. Storm goes after the arm, Shotzi returns the favor with an armbreaker. Storm escapes an arm wringer and lays in kicks then tags in Banks. Shotzi just tags out and Charlotte comes in. Charlotte and Banks tie up then Banks lands a kick and hits a hurricanrana. Victory roll from Banks gets 2, then a leg scissors roll up for 2. Storm tags in and starts laying in strikes to Charlotte but Charlotte cuts her off with an elbow then kicks Banks off of the apron. Storm goes for and hits the Storm 1 but Shtozi breaks up the pin after the referee reminds her of her spot. Shotzi tosses Storm out of the ring as we head to break. I can’t help but feel like that was mistimed, like they wanted the commercial after the boot to Banks but screwed up the timing.

We come back to Storm and Banks hitting a double suplex on Shotzi, Storm being the legal half of that pair. A few punches from Storm then Banks tags back in. Banks mocks Shotzi and stomps her down then tags in Storm. Storm lays in strikes, then tags Banks, they’re booking this almost backwards trying to let Charlotte play incoming babyface. Banks drills Shotzi with a kick, then takes out Charlotte but turns into a discus elbow. Charlotte tags in and lays in a chop that sends Banks out of the ring. Some ringside brawling from Charlotte then they head back into the ring. Banks fights out of a neck crank but runs into a tilt a whirl backbreaker for a near fall. Shotzi tags in and misses a running attack. That lets Banks tag out as Shotzi awkwardly sells something after no selling at first. Storm with an atomic drop, then an inverted atomic drop and flying forearm. Shotzi is way out of position for so much of this. Shotzi avoids a scoop slam, Charlotte with a blind tag and hits a suplex on Storm and we head to another commercial break.

We come back to Storm avoiding a corner attack from Charlotte. Charlotte gets kicked off and Banks tags in. Banks with a knee then an arm drag and she quickens the pace. Charlotte misses a big boot but avoids a backstabber. Banks counters a tilt a whirl with a crossbody then hits a couple of Meteora’s in the corner for a near fall. Charlotte and Banks start trading blows, Charlotte wants a back suplex but Banks rolls through for a 2 count. Wheelbarrow bulldog from Banks, she heads up top and Storm tags in, Charlotte didn’t see that and Banks takes out Shotzi then Storm hits a crossbody for a near fall. Charlotte avoids a Storm 1 and tosses Storm face first into the corner. Charlotte heads up top for a moonsault, misses it, then on the second attempt she runs into the knees of Storm. Storm with a bridging O’Connor Roll to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Toni Storm and Shasha Banks won

Rating: 1.5 stars

That went too long, and frankly wasn’t good. Shotzi was constantly out of position, mistiming things, or just botching. It’s also pretty clear Charlotte sandbags Toni Storm frequently, this led to Storm having work with either a very uncoordinated Shotzi or uncooperative Charlotte. Not a good match overall.

Xavier Woods is on a throne in the back with some of the locker room looking. Woods offers people the chance to kiss the royal fingers, but here come the Usos to interrupt. Jimmy mocks the crown Woods is wearing and Jey reminds everyone that Woods likes to cosplay. Woods offers to beat the Usos again tonight like they did last week, Jimmy accepts. Kofi’s laugh is beyond obnoxious.

Back to the ring, here comes the Viking Raiders, they’ll be in action against Jinder Mahal and Shanky after the break.

When we come back we get a recap of Xia Li’s debut last week. That leads to Natalya being interviewed by Megyn. Natalya brings up her records in WWE and then laughs at Xia Li. She objects to being attacked by Li, you don’t do that on Smackdown, Li is nobody on Smackdown and if Li ever steps to Natalya again she’ll need a protector. Natalya isn’t much of a promo, that showed again here and this was just an excuse for WWE to try and pat itself on the back.

The RAW Rebound follows, God help us all. Alright, back to live action for our next match. Oh, I guess between Natalya’s participation trophy promo and the RAW rebound we’re due another commercial.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

We join the match in progress as Ivar lays into Jinder. Erik in and Jinder takes tandem offense. Shanky is on the apron and distracts Erik, that allows Jinder to hit a knee and tag out. Shanky is a large man, but he feels small when you watch. Not sure how he’s got such little presence, but he does. Shanky with a sidewalk slam for a 2 count. Erik tries to fight back but runs into an overhand chop and a clothesline. Jinder tags back in and they work to keep Erik isolated. Again Erik tries to fight back but Jinder stomps him down in the corner. Clothesline from Jinder but the crowd does not care about any of this. Erik avoids Jinder and tags Ivar. Ivar lays in strikes and runs over Jinder for a bit then hits a low crossbody. Cheap shot to Shanky, he no sells it and Jinder comes back at him but eats a clothesline. Erik tags back in, and slams Ivar onto Jinder for a 2 count. Jinder hits a chinbreaker and tags out. Shanky misses Erik and Ivar tags in. Ivar and Erik double team Shanky, Erik takes out Jinder with an exploder suplex then Ivar with the flying fridge splash to Shanky and he pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Viking Raiders won

Rating: 2 stars

Generally passable, Shanky is a large man but he doesn’t seem to register as such on the TV. Nice to see the tag team scene get rehabilitated just a bit though.

We get a recap of Drew McIntyre driving his sword into Pearce’s desk last week and said desk being stolen by Moss and Corbin. Those two still have the desk and sword, they wheel it towards the ring as we head to break.

In the parking lot Paul Heyman is still waiting, a car rolls up, Heyman thinks it’s Roman but it’s not, instead it’s Brock Lesnar in more overall. Brock says it’s alright that Heyman was expecting Roman Reigns, and wishes him luck with that. The look on Heyman’s face is glorious.

Back to the ring, here come Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. McAfee likens the awful situation of Paul Heyman to the poor crowd about to watch Corbin and Moss, and I can’t say I disagree. The Sword in the Desk is in the ring too. Corbin welcomes us to Happy Talk, and says he’s happy because they have a new prop for the show. To Drew McIntyre the sword is just a sword, but for Corbin it’s a multifunction expensive piece of furniture. He just couldn’t be happier than adding this sword to the set. Time for Madcap’s terrible joke, “What do you call Drew McIntyre when he leaves a sword in a desk? The Glasgow ditz.” I want to find whoever wrote this and do bad things to them. Oh, he’s not done. “Where can you find a discount kilt? Don’t ask him, as bargain basement Braveheart.” A “CM Punk” chant breaks out and I can’t blame the crowd this time. “Why did Drew McIntyre’s girlfriend wear a suit? At least one person in the relationship should wear the pants.” Kill me. Corbin wants to gift Moss the sword, Moss can’t get it out of the desk so he cannot become the Once and Future Executive. His inability to do so annoys Corbin, so Corbin takes a shot at it but he can’t remove it either. The two of them together are still unworthy to wield the power of Scotland, but here comes Drew McIntyre. Drew saunters to the ring as Corbin and Moss still can’t remove the sword. Drew has a mic and hangs out on the apron, mocking the performance issues of Corbin and Moss. Mic shot to Moss, then a headbutt to Corbin. Drew removes the Sword from the Desk, I assume he’ll take Pearce’s job next week. I’m just baffled, how many points of failure do there have to be for this to make TV airtime and then take up this much time?

Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce are in the back, here comes Sami Zayn without medical garb, apparently Sami’s lawyer said he didn’t need it anymore. Sami is here in the spirit of the season, he wants Pearce and Deville to give him something. He wants to get another shot at the Universal Title. Pearce offers him a 12 Man Gauntlet match next week with the winner getting a shot at the Intercontinental Title (Intercontinental Championship).

Back to the ring, here comes Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Holland will be in action next, hopefully he doesn’t almost injure Cesaro multiple times this time around.

Ridge with a cheap shot with his Billy club before the bell, and we head to break waiting to see if Cesaro will be able to compete.

Cesaro has taped up his ribs during the break, but he’s able to wrestle.

Match #3: Ridge Holland w/ Sheamus vs. Cesaro

Ridge attacks at the bell and lays in knees to the body. Backbreaker from Ridge connects, then he starts working the ribs. Ridge bails on that and goes back to the body with an abdominal stretch. Cesaro tries to fight out but a body shot stops him. Uppercut from Cesaro then a back suplex. Cesaro with some corner offense then he clotheslines Ridge out of the ring. Cesaro follows him out and hits a running European uppercut. Sheamus and Cesaro trade words, that allows Ridge to take over with a body shot and hit a Northern Lights Bomb to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ridge Holland won

Rating: 2 stars

Ridge Holland is still very green, this was at least safer than his last match but how bad are you when Cesaro can’t even make you look good?

Drew McIntyre walks around the back looking to deal with Corbin, but there’s no sign of Corbin yet.

To the ring, and here comes Naomi. After this commercial break we’ll see if Sonya Deville will finally give Naomi her one on one match.

Post break Naomi is in the ring with a mic and a piece of paper. Naomi makes herself a Christmas list each year, but it’s usually pretty sparse. This year there’s only one thing in fact, she wants a one on one match with Sonya Deville. She accuses Sonya of doing everything except face her fair and square. That brings out Sonya Deville, who accuses Naomi of unprofessionalism. Sonya is still wearing her suit so she can’t be touched. Instead she’s got another option, Shayna Baszler. Naomi will fight Baszler, Sonya distracts Naomi and here comes Baszler from behind.

Match #4: Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

Baszler goes after the leg of Naomi, she goes for a few straight ankle locks but Naomi rolls her up and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Naomi won

Rating: DUD

This angle is rapidly running overlong, but at least Naomi gets a bit of an edge here.

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss talk in the back, Megyn walks up on them and asks about them not being happy about Drew getting his sword back. Corbin says he’s always happy, and he and Moss will be laughing all the way to Day 1 when Drew goes one on one with Madcap Moss. this is news to Moss, who’s less than thrilled by this.

King Woods and Kofi Kingston head to the ring four what I assume is our main event match.

We come back and here come the Usos.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

Kofi and Jey start things off, Jey hits a shoulder block right away then they run the ropes a bit more. Kofi hits a botched SOS, not sure who caused that one. Jimmy with a blind tag then an enziguri to drop Kofi. Jimmy lays into Kofi in the corner then Jey tags back in. Super kick to the body of Kofi then Jimmy tags back in and grabs a chinlock. Kofi fights up and hits a super kick of his own to drop Jimmy. Woods tags in, but the ref didn’t see it as Jey distracted him. Jey clotheslines Kofi on the floor to send us to break.

We come back to Kofi hitting a splash to Jey as Jey was on his knees. Both men tag out and Woods is a house on fire as he runs wild on both Usos. Russian legs sweep from Woods to Jimmy, then he clotheslines him out of the ring and hits a dropkick through the ropes to the outside. Back in the ring Woods looks to end things with a leg drop, he hits it but Jimmy kicks out at 2. Jimmy hits an enziguri, Kofi with a blind tag but Jey takes out Woods on the outside as Kofi tries an SOS on Jimmy. Jimmy avoids the SOS, then ducks a Trouble in Paradise kick and hits a super kick for a near fall. Jey climbs the ropes, but Woods tosses him off as the ref didn’t see him tag. That all allows Kofi to hit Jimmy with the Trouble in Paradise kick to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: New Day won

Rating: 3 stars

These two teams have great chemistry, but it’s kind of a shame your tag team champions can’t buy a win on weekly television.

In the back a car drives up, Heyman welcomes Roman Reigns but Roman gets out on the other side of the car. He wants to go to his ring, and after this break Roman will have things to get off of his chest.

We come back, next week Toni Storm will get her title shot against Charlotte Flair and we get confirmation of the 12 man gauntlet.

Here comes Roman Reigns along with Paul Heyman. The Usos join things once Roman gets to the ring. Pretty decent “Roman” chant from sections of the audience, then Roman gets a mic from Heyman. Roman demands Chicago acknowledge him, they seem happy to do so. The mixed reaction here is definitely leaning positive as Roman soaks it in. Roman doesn’t like it when his cousins lose, and puts a hand on their shoulders. But they’re family, and they can get through anything, because they’re blood. But Heyman, he’s not blood. Heyman’s face dropping there is amazing. Roman can’t have people disrespecting him, because that disrespects the entire family. So he’s going to ask Heyman a few questions he thought he knew the answers too. Can he trust Heyman? The crowd says “no”. He took a week off, but he knows everything that happens around here and last week Heyman felt shady. Roman asks if Heyman knew Brock was returning at SummerSlam, or at Madison Square Garden, or that his suspension was going to be lifted? I can’t stress enough how good Heyman and Roman are playing off of each other just facially. The crowd gives a “You screwed up” chant to Heyman, Roman agrees with them. The most important question though, is if Heyman is a special counsel or an advocate. Roman wont give Heyman the mic to respond, so he gets one from another production assistant. Heyman, who looks like his life is slowly flashing before his eyes, turns to look at Roman but Roman cuts him off. Before he says anything, Roman wants him to acknowledge him with the truth. Roman wants to know why Heyman is protecting Brock Lesnar. Heyman isn’t protecting Brock Lesnar from Roman, he’s pauses to ask for divine assistance, he’s protecting Roman from Brock Lesnar. Roman does not care for this, but gets his snarl under control to hug Heyman and tell him he loves him. He thanks him for his honesty, and for 40 years of service to his family, but he’s fired. Roman drills Heyman with a Superman punch to punctuate his termination. Jey gets Roman a couple of steel chairs, Roman wants to hit a one man con-chair-to, but Brock Lesnar’s music hits to halt this. I love Roman’s annoyed look at being denied violence. Brock floors both of the Usos with F5’s on the floor, shrugging off a super kick along the way. Roman watches Brock stalk the ring, then lays into Brock with a steel chair but Brock ignores it and hits Roman with an F5. Brock wants another one, and hits it to stand tall as the episode ends.