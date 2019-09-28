Women of Honor Title Changes Hands at ROH Death Before Dishonor (Video)

– There was a new Women of Honor Champion crowned at ROH Death Before Dishonor. As noted in our live coverage, Angelina Love defeated Kelly Klein to win the championship after Mandy Leon interfered. Leon’s interference allowed Love to hit a Botox Injection to pick up the win and the title.

This is Love’s first title reign. Klein’s run ends at 174 days, having won the championship back from Mayu Iwatani at Bound By Honor in February. Clips from the match are below: