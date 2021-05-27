Women’s Casino Battle Royale Will Return At AEW All Out, Tony Khan Hypes Double or Nothing

Tony Khan was a guest on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted where he previewed this weekend’s Double or Nothing PPV. During the podcast, he revealed that the Women’s Casino Battle Royale will return at AEW All Out. The match last happened at All Out 2019, which was won by Nyla Rose. This gave Rose a spot in the match to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s World Champion, where she lost to Riho.

Khan said: “And I look forward to the women’s casino battle royale at All Out, which is also going to be returning. Really excited about that.”

AEW also sent us the following highlights:

On the AEW World Tag Team Championship match: “Moxley and Kingston against Young Bucks could very easily steal the show and be the match of the night and I know for a fact that this is going to be one of the hardest matches to follow in AEW pay-per-view history.”

On Sting wrestling in front of live crowd Double or Nothing: “I just think it’s gonna be a really electric moment, and I’m excited we all get to be a part of it, and everybody who watches Double or Nothing gets to be a part of it. It’s pretty cool.”

On The Varsity Blonds and The Acclaimed: “They’re really two of the great success stories in AEW. I am as proud of the success of The Acclaimed and The Varsity Blonds in recent months as I am of anything we’ve done in terms of bringing along the roster through Elevation and Dark.”