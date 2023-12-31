World Tag Team Championship Match Set For TNA Hard To Kill

ABC will defend the TNA Tag Team Championships in a four-way match at Hard to Kill. Impact Wrestling announced on Sunday that Ace Austin and Chris Bey will defend their championships against the Rascalz, Trent Seven & Mike Bailey, and the Grizzled Young Vets.

The announcement reads:

Santino Marella Makes Huge TNA World Tag Team Title Match for Hard To Kill

At Bound For Glory, ABC reclaimed their spot at the top of the division when they became the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions once again. But as revealed by Director of Authority Santino Marella, ABC must defend what will become the TNA World Tag Team Titles against not one, not two, but three formidable duos at Hard To Kill: the Rascalz, the newly-formed Trent Seven and Mike Bailey, and the debuting Grizzled Young Vets. With so much talent packed into one match, there’s no telling who will leave Las Vegas with the gold around their waists!

On Saturday, January 13th, TNA Wrestling is back as the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event emanates LIVE from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.