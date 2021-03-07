wrestling / News
World Title Match Set For ROH 19th Anniversary Show (SPOILERS)
March 7, 2021 | Posted by
The ROH World Title match is set for this month’s ROH 19th Anniversary event. According to Fightful, this weekend’s ROH TV saw Jay Lethal defeat EC3, Matt Taven, and Jay Briscoe in a #1 contender’s match to win a shot at RUSH and the World Championship at the March 26th PPV.
ROH TV is airing over the weekend through Monday on syndicated stations.
A huge 4-way match this weekend on ROH TV to determine the No. 1 contender for the ROH World Championship at the 19th Anniversary PPV on March 26th!
🔥Jay Briscoe vs. EC3 vs. Matt Taven vs. Jay Lethal🔥
🧱x🧱
📺TV Listings: https://t.co/7wgWAA43tX@TheLethalJay pic.twitter.com/BUBXQSviOR
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 4, 2021
