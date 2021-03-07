wrestling / News

World Title Match Set For ROH 19th Anniversary Show (SPOILERS)

March 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH 19th Anniversary Show

The ROH World Title match is set for this month’s ROH 19th Anniversary event. According to Fightful, this weekend’s ROH TV saw Jay Lethal defeat EC3, Matt Taven, and Jay Briscoe in a #1 contender’s match to win a shot at RUSH and the World Championship at the March 26th PPV.

ROH TV is airing over the weekend through Monday on syndicated stations.

