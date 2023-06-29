wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 42 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 42. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:
* Tiki Chamorro vs. Chainsaw
* Keta Rush vs. Sylvia Sanchez
* Jennifer Florez w/ Stephy Slays and Americana vs. Fury
* Kandi Krush vs. Penelope Pink
EPISODE 42: “Manipulative Maneuvers” The action starts with the vibrant Tiki Chamorro showing her bravery in a battle against WOW’s monster, Chainsaw. Then, the super fast Bully Buster Keta Rush takes on one of Sophia Lopez’s valued clients, Sylvia Sanchez of Las Bandidas. Plus, Jennifer Florez will have Stephy Slays and Americana in her corner as she takes on Fury of the Heavy Metal Sisters. The WOW main event promises to be a slobber knocker as the indomitable Kandi Krush challenges the WOW World Champion Penelope Pink of the Fabulous Four! Will Krush land a knockout?
