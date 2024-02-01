– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 21. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* The Last Call demands title fight against The Tonga Twins

* Las Bandidas and Tormenta vs. The Mighty Mights & Keta Rush

* Rebel gets receives a gift before match with Gloria Glitter