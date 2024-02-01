wrestling
WOW – Women of Wrestling S2 Episode 21 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 21. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:
* The Last Call demands title fight against The Tonga Twins
* Las Bandidas and Tormenta vs. The Mighty Mights & Keta Rush
* Rebel gets receives a gift before match with Gloria Glitter
SEASON 2 EPISODE 21: “Leader of the Pack” The Last Call demands a championship match against The Tonga Twins. Las Bandidas and Tormenta hope that Latin Power can stand tall in their first trios tournament match against The Mighty Mights and Keta Rush. Team Spirit has a surprise for Coach Campanelli, and Rebel Haze gets a special gift ahead of her match with Gloria Glitter. Team IQ Superior tries to answer the question of who’s second in command behind Samantha Smart in a Leader of The Pack triple threat.