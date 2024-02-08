wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling S2 Episode 22 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 22. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:
* Princess Aussie vs. Abilene Maverick
* The Brat Pack vs. Team Spirit
* Holidead vs. Katarina Jinx
* No DQ Match: The Mother Truckers vs. Miami’s Sweat Heat
SEASON 2 EPISODE 22: “Aussie Aussie Aussie Oi Oi Oi!” It’s finally time for Princess Aussie’s singles match against WOW World Champion Abilene Maverick as the Australian tries to prove that she’ll never give up chasing her dream. The new Brat Pack faces a different looking Team Spirit in the first semifinal match of The WOW Trios Tournament. Holidead continues to sport a new attitude in her match against Katarina Jinx, and The Mother Truckers are given the opportunity to let loose on Miami’s Sweet Heat in a No Disqualification Match – even as the involvement of The Fab Four promises to make revenge more difficult.
