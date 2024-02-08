WOW – Women of Wrestling S2 Episode 22 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 22. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* Princess Aussie vs. Abilene Maverick

* The Brat Pack vs. Team Spirit

* Holidead vs. Katarina Jinx

* No DQ Match: The Mother Truckers vs. Miami’s Sweat Heat