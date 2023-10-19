– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 6. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* Chainsaw vs. Jen Z Florez

* Coach Campanelli makes an announcement

* Jessie Jones and Americana vs. Exile

* Tag Team Championship No DQ Match: Miami Sweet Heat vs. The Tonga Twins