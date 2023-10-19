wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling S2 Episode 6 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 6. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:
* Chainsaw vs. Jen Z Florez
* Coach Campanelli makes an announcement
* Jessie Jones and Americana vs. Exile
* Tag Team Championship No DQ Match: Miami Sweet Heat vs. The Tonga Twins
SEASON 2 EPISODE 6: “The Landscape Shifts” The Beast finally speaks after discovering the identity of her attacker and WOW fans hear how she plans to enact her revenge for the brutal attack. Chainsaw’s erratic behavior continues as she takes on Jennifer “Jen Z” Florez. Coach Campanelli makes an announcement that will alter the future of Team Spirit. And the dynamic duo of Jessie Jones and Americana’s friendship is tested as Jessie plans to step up in their match against Exile. And David McLane has had enough interference and decides enough is enough in the Main Event – Lana Star and her Fab Four are barred from ringside during Miami’s Sweet Heat’s No Disqualification Tag Title Match against The Tonga Twins.
