WOW – Women of Wrestling Syndicated for MX Player in India

The new season of ‘WOW – Women Of Wrestling,’ will be available on MX Player from 8th April 2023.

Mumbai, 6th April 2023: Diversifying and strengthening its vast content portfolio, MX Player – India’s #1 OTT platform (source: data.ai), collaborates with Paramount Global Content Distribution to bring its popular all-female sports entertainment show, ‘WOW – Women Of Wrestling’ to Indian audiences. The Indian entertainment super app, MX Player has licensed the new season of the successful all-women wrestling series, which includes streaming rights to 52 episodes with each episode being of one-hour duration.

‘WOW – Women Of Wrestling’ is a distinctive all-women wrestling sports show, where a group of intelligent, fearless and motivated women called ‘WOW Superheroes’ come together from different walks of life to inspire and encourage with their fight for championships, justice, and revenge. These empowered women settle competitions and rivalries inside the ring. Unlike any other professional wrestling series, ‘WOW – Women of Wrestling’ is peppered with drama, emotions, thrills and entertainment.

“At MX Player, we have a track record of presenting our audiences with the best in different genres. The first-of-its-kind sports deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution for the new season of ‘WOW – Women of Wrestling,’ is another step in that direction. We believe that a fascinating sports entertainment series about strong and inspiring women wrestlers will resonate with our audiences as the individual stories of the challenges, grit and determination of each of the WOW Superheroes are so powerful that it surely makes for a compelling watch,” said MX Player Spokesperson.

“We are thrilled to bring the action-packed series WOW – Women Of Wrestling to empower audiences throughout India,” says Lisa Kramer, President, International TV Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution. “Viewers in the U.S. and abroad have been inspired by the athleticism of the WOW Superheroes and their uplifting stories.”

Prepare to be inspired and amazed as viewers in India join WOW Superheroes: Foxxy Fierce, Leia Makoa, Tormenta, Miami’s Sweet Heat, The Tonga Twins, Kandi Krush, Americana, Keta Rush and many others as they fight their battles in the WOW ring.

WOW is owned by trailblazing sports executive Jeanie Buss and was created by David McLane, founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Global professional wrestling superstar, screenwriter, mental health advocate and New York Times bestselling author AJ Mendez serves as executive producer and color commentator.

