WrestleMania 42 Set To Take Place In New Orleans

WrestleMania 42 will be held in New Orleans next year. The Final Boss appeared on Friday night’s show and announced that next year’s PPV will be held in the city in the Caesar’s SuperDown. WWE then made the announcement official on social media, as you can see below.

The show will take place on April 11th and 12th, 2026. This year’s WrestleMania takes place on Las Vegas, Nevada.

New Orleans has previously hosted WrestleMania XXX and WrestleMania 34, both at the SuperDome.