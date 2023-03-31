WWE News: Note On Change Made To WrestleMania Women’s Showcase, Additional Hall of Famers Attending

– A new report from PWInsider indicates that WrestleMania’s official program displays Chelsea Green’s teammate for the event as Carmella, rather than Sonya Deville. Currently there are no additional details regarding what caused the alteration, although Deville reacted with a simple emoji on Twitter, which you can see below.

– Sources also indicated to the site that The Godfather is among the various Hall of Famers present in Los Angeles for the weekend, and also that Shinsuke Nakamura was present yesterday alongside The Great Muta. An image of the latter pairing was posted to social media, which you can find below.