wrestling / News
Wrestler Who Competed at The Collective Tests Positive For COVID-19
A competitor at one of The Collective’s shows over the weekend has revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19. Indie wrestler Dan the Dad posted to Twitter noting that he received results from a test that indicated a positive result today. Dan competed on Glory Pro Wrestling’s show in a three-way tag team match alongside Allie Kat against Top Flight (Air Wolf & Angel Dorado) and Gaytanic Panic (Danhausen & Effy).
Dan noted that the shows at the event were “carried out with the utmost concern for safety and those protocols remained in place throughout the weekend” and says he will do a rapid test tomorrow to confirm the results. He is urging those who attended the shows to get tested.
His full statement reads:
Hey everyone,
Today I received Covid-19 test results which indicated that I tested positive.
During this same time frame, some of those close to me have tested negative and I am currently experiencing no symptoms. I plan on taking a rapid test first thing tomorrow to be sure that the results were accurate and quarantining for two weeks regardless of the second result.
In being proactive, I contacted the other promoters and many of the people I came in contact with over the last weekend to make them aware of the situation.
I want to assure you every show at The Collective was carried out with the utmost concern for safety and those protocols remained in place throughout the weekend.
I appreciate everyone’s concern and ask for privacy as I continue to deal with this situation. Regardless of whether I am truly positive or not, everyone who attended should get tested for their own personal safety, and for those around them.
Thank you.
Please read. Please get tested whether you experience symptoms or not. Thank you pic.twitter.com/tL65MvDAy2
— Dan the Dad (@ThanksDanTheDad) October 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Reveals Worst WWE Match He’s Ever Seen, How Seth Rollins Match Changed His Approach As A Wrestler
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Decision To Do Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston On SmackDown On FOX Debut, Kofi’s Run As WWE Champion
- Charlotte Flair Hints At On-Screen Pairing With Andrade, Clarifies His Deleted Tweet
- Christian Reveals His Thoughts On Ali As Leader Of RETRIBUTION, How Randy Orton Continues To Impress Him