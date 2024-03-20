WrestleRave Jack of All Trades Set For March 30th In Houston

WrestleRave will bring their Jack of All Trades International Showcase to Houston later this month. The promotion announced on Wednesday that the show will take place on March 30th in Houston with appearances from Max Castellanos, Ray Lyn, Heidi Howitzer, La Estrella, Raychell Rose and more.

WrestleRave’s Jack of All Trades: An International Showcase

WrestleRave, the cornerstone of Texas’s professional wrestling excitement, proudly announces the “Jack of All Trades” event on March 30th at Houston Premier Arena, 7122 Avenue B, Houston, TX 77011. This night promises an exhilarating blend of high-flying maneuvers, hard-hitting action, and compelling matchups that will captivate fans from start to finish. Fans are invited to join the meet and greet at 6 p.m., a perfect opportunity to meet the stars of the evening. The main event will commence at 7 p.m., featuring diverse talent from around the globe, ready to showcase their skills in the ring.

Event Highlights:

● International Showcase: Be captivated by the talents of women’s wrestling stars such as WOW Women of Wrestling’s Ray Lyn and Heidi Howitzer from TJPW, lucha libre sensations Epydemius Jr., and Dragon Gate’s La Estrella.

● Max Castellanos’ Open Challenge: Witness WrestleRave Champion Max Castellanos as he boldly defends his title in an open challenge, adding an element of surprise and excitement.

● Deathmatch Championship Clash: Witness the fierce Dimitri Alexandrov defend his Deathmatch title against Australia’s Joel Bateman. Expect a no-holds-barred battle where resilience meets hardcore in a quest for supremacy. Don’t miss this intense showdown.

● TCS Championship Scramble: Engage in the thrill of the New Texas Pro Wrestling TCS (Texas Contenders Series) Championship scramble, defended by Jus x Nic in a match that promises total non-stop action.

● Intergender Tag Team Match: Don’t miss the dynamic pairing of Raychell Rose and Ray Lyn as they take on Tiger Pants and Shimbashi in a highly anticipated intergender tag team match that showcases teamwork, strategy, and athleticism.

● Venue That Gets You Closer: The Houston Premier Arena offers an intimate atmosphere that ensures every audience member feels a part of the thrilling action.

