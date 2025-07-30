wrestling / News

Wrestling Open RI Results 7.28.25: Bear Bronson Competes In Open Door War, More

July 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling Open RI 7-28-25 Image Credit: Beyond Wrestling

Wrestling Open RI held their latest show on Monday night with Bear Bronson and more in action. You can see the results from the Cranston, Rhode Island show, which aired on IWTV, below (courtesy of Fightful):

* Star Struck def. MINT
* TJ Crawford def. Jackson Drake
* Undisputed IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Marcus Mathers def. Ray Jaz
* Sweet Dreams Match: Liviyah def. Davienne
* Bobby Orlando, Ryan Clancy & The Shooter Boys def. The Vanity Project & Vinny Scalice
* Open Door War: Bear Bronson def. Dustin Waller, Ichiban, It’s GAL, Love Doug, and Oxx Adams

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestling Open, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading