WSW Full Throttle Results 10.13.23: Matt Cardona Battles Shawn Spears, More

World Series Wrestling held the latest night of their Full Throttle tour on Friday, with Matt Cardona facing Shawn Spears and more. You can see the results below from the Sydney show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:

* WSW Australian Championship Match: TJP def. Flip Gordon and Mat Diamond

* Cassie Lee & Harley Cameron def. Charli Evans & Jessica Troy

* Erick Redbeard def. Jack J. Bonza

* WSW Tag Team Championship Match: The Parea def. Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian, ABC, and The VeloCities

* Mike Bailey def. Mick Moretti

* Brian Cage def. Aaron Jake

* WSW World Heavyweight Championship Sydney Street Fight: Matt Cardona def. Shawn Spears

I was really thrilled to be able to watch a #njpw Best of Super Juniors Brisbane match 😂, and watch the crowd grow in their awe and appreciation; to be popping for limb work. To hear the promoter call it the best in @WSWWrestlingAUS history has me hopeful for more of this style. https://t.co/jHlqF8Xv41 pic.twitter.com/Zo9KfXSccl — Josh from WeWorkStiff (@weworkstiff) October 14, 2023