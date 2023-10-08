WSW Full Throttle Results: Cassie Lee Wins Women’s Title, More

World Series Wrestling held their two-night Full Throttle event over the weekend with Cassie Lee returning to the ring and more. You can see the full results from the Melbourne, Australia shows, which aired on FITE, below (per Cagematch.net:

Night One

* WSW Australian Championship Match: TJP def. Chris Bey

* Cassie Lee & Harley Cameron def. The Rebellion

* Brian Cage def. Ace Austin

* WSW World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contenders Match: Frankie Kazarian def. Eric Young and Slex

* WSW Tag Team Championship Match: WarBeard def. The VeloCities

* Adam Brooks def. Mike Bailey

* WSW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Shawn Spears def. Matt Cardona

Night Two

* Eric Young def. Matt Cardona

* WSW Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: ABC def. The VeloCities

* WSW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Shawn Spears def. Frankie Kazarian

* WSW Tag Team Championship Match: The Parea def. WarBeard

* WSW Australian Championship Match: TJP def. Brian Cage and Mike Bailey

* WSW Women’s Championship Gauntlet Match: Cassie Lee def. Aysha, Harley Cameron, Jessica Troy, and Lena Kross

EPIC – MELBOURNE NIGHT 1

In a first time ever dream match @briancagegmsi overcame @The_Ace_Austin in an epic encounter. Relive this match and watch all 6 live events from the #fullthrottle tour on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/feEwoszeoY — WorldSeriesWrestling (@WSWWrestlingAUS) October 7, 2023