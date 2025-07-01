– 2K Games announced today that WWE 2K25 will be makings its way to the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23. Pre-orders are now available for all three editions of the game for the Switch 2. A new trailer for the Switch release is also available, which you can video below.

The Nintendo version of the game will support the full set of 2K25 game modes and match types, including the ability to play offline modes on-the-go, and online modes with internet connection. The Bloodline Edition also features Roman Reigns and members of The BLoodline on the cover, the Deadman Edition features The Undertaker, and the Standard Edition features Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on the cover.

The Standard Edition release is priced at $69.99. Players who pre-order the standard version will receive the Wyatt Sicks Pack, a bonus pack of content including five playable Superstars – Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan – plus Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask cosmetic items for The Island.

The Deadman Edition is priced at $99.99. It includes the Standard Edition and Wyatt Sicks Pack, plus the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack which includes Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker and Original Undertaker (‘90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable Urn object, Undertaker ‘95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island, and Brother Love Manager.

Lastly, The Bloodline Edition features the Standard Edition and all bonus content included in the Deadman Edition. It also includes the Ringside Pass (Season Pass plus Superstar Mega-Boost), The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, which features a Rock Nation of Domination Persona card and playable Superstar, and will only be available as part of The Bloodline Edition.

WWE 2K25 is also available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.