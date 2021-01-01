WWE Adds Several Royal Rumble Events To Free Version of WWE Network

WWE has announced that they have added several Royal Rumble events to the free version of the WWE Network, ahead of this year’s PPV. It includes Royal Rumbles 1988-1997 and 2009-2020. Here’s the press release:

The Royal Rumble 30-Day Countdown is underway, and WWE Network has just the thing to help you get ready for this year’s gigantic event on Sunday, Jan. 31.

Starting today, more than 20 Royal Rumble events are available on demand on the Free Version of WWE Network. These full-length shows will remain free to watch throughout the month of January. The collection spans Royal Rumbles 1988-1997 and 2009-2020.

In addition, the following WWE Network original shows have also been unlocked:

WWE Untold: Rey, Eddie & The Rumble

WWE Chronicle: Drew McIntyre

WWE Countdown: Over the Top Royal Rumble Moments

The only question: Where to begin? Do you go straight for the 1992 Royal Rumble Match, which many WWE fans contend is the greatest of all time? Or do you start with the 2016 edition, featuring AJ Styles’ phenomenal debut? Or perhaps you want to relive one of the most historic matches in modern times, the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2018.

There’s no bad choice, and with these Royal Rumble events available for the rest of the month, you have time to watch them all! No credit card is required for the WWE Network Free Version. To access, download the WWE app on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.