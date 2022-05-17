wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Debuts New Theme on Raw, Identity of Los Lotharios Kiss Cam Woman

May 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Alexa Bliss Image Credit: WWE

– Alexa Bliss picked up another win on tonight’s WWE Raw after coming to a new entrance theme. Bliss defeated Sonya Deville for a second time in two weeks on Monday’s show, coming out to a new pop-punk theme song as you can hear below:

– Twitter account The Local Competitor noted that the woman in tonight’s Los Lotharios Kiss Cam was Erica Leigh. Leigh is the current ECWA Legacy champion and has competed on an episode of AEW Dark this year, as well as for MCW, Pro Wrestlikng Magic, and more:

