WWE Announces KUSHIDA’s Championship Celebration For This Week’s NXT
WWE has announced a new segment for this week’s edition of NXT, which will feature a championship celebration for new NXT Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA, who captured the title last week from former champion Santos Escobar.
Here’s the full release from WWE on KUSHIDA’s upcoming championship celebration on NXT:
After the biggest win of Kushida’s NXT career, it’s time to celebrate.
The new NXT Cruiserweight Champion will be in the house for a Championship Celebration this Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.
NXT’s resident Time Splitter stunned Santos Escobar and the black-and-gold brand last week when he defeated The Emperor of Lucha Libre to claim the title. The victory caps a grueling two-year journey in NXT to championship gold.
Tune in this Tuesday night as Kushida celebrates his breakthrough victory!
