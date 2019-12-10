wrestling / News
WWE Announces Liv Morgan’s Impending Raw Return
December 9, 2019
– WWE has announced that Liv Morgan will return to Raw soon and give the show a “makeover.” The company announced on Raw that Morgan will be returning “soon,” as you can see below.
Morgan has been off TV for the most part this year, though she was drafted to Raw in October.
👅😜Get ready for a new @YaOnlyLivvOnce. #RAW pic.twitter.com/zZrHpErCrC
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019
Looking forward to #LivMorgan’s makeover? #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/J79r11pmSh
— The Steel Chair (@thesteelchair_) December 10, 2019
LIVE
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 9, 2019
