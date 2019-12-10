wrestling / News

WWE Announces Liv Morgan’s Impending Raw Return

December 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has announced that Liv Morgan will return to Raw soon and give the show a “makeover.” The company announced on Raw that Morgan will be returning “soon,” as you can see below.

Morgan has been off TV for the most part this year, though she was drafted to Raw in October.

