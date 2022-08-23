wrestling / News
WWE Announces Matinee 1 deadMan Show for The Undertaker in Cardiff
– WWE.com has confirmed that a matinee 1deadMAN Show has been added to WWE’s lineup in Cardiff, Wales during Clash at the Castle Week.
The show will be held at 2:30 pm local time on Friday, September 2 at New Theatre in Cardiff before Clash at the Castle. There will be an evening show as well. Ticket for the early show go on sale tomorrow (Aug. 24). You can read the full announcement below:
UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW second show added in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday, Sept. 2
UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.
Tickets for the 2:30 PM matinee UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Wednesday, August 24, at 9:30 AM BST via NewTheatreCardiff.co.uk.
WWE Clash at the Castle takes place Saturday, September 3, live from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster and the premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.