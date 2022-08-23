WWE Announces Matinee 1 deadMan Show for The Undertaker in Cardiff

– WWE.com has confirmed that a matinee 1deadMAN Show has been added to WWE’s lineup in Cardiff, Wales during Clash at the Castle Week.

The show will be held at 2:30 pm local time on Friday, September 2 at New Theatre in Cardiff before Clash at the Castle. There will be an evening show as well. Ticket for the early show go on sale tomorrow (Aug. 24). You can read the full announcement below: