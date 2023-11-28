WWE Announces Record Viewership & Sales for Survivor Series

– WWE issued a press release today announcing record viewership, ticket sales, and merchandise sales for this year’s Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 event. According to the event, the show had the highest viewership, largest gate, and best merchandise sales of any Survivor Series show in company history. You can read the full press release below:

WWE® BREAKS ALL-TIME SURVIVOR SERIES RECORDS FOR VIEWERSHIP, GATE & MERCHANDISE SALES

STAMFORD, Conn., November 28, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Survivor Series, which emanated from Allstate Arena in Chicago, set new records for the highest viewership, largest gate and best merchandise sales in the event’s 37-year history.

Viewership for Survivor Series was up 44 percent versus the previous record set in 2022. With 17,138 in attendance, the event broke the previous Survivor Series gate record set in Brooklyn in 2021.

In partnership with Fanatics, Survivor Series broke the premium live event’s all-time merchandise record. Sponsorship revenue was up 24 percent versus 2022.

In addition, the surprise return of CM Punk after nearly a decade away from WWE further drove massive digital engagement. Punk’s comeback moment has more than 71 million views across all platforms, making it the most social post in company history.