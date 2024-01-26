WWE Announces Snapchat Collaboration, Bitmojis Can Have Title Belts

WWE has announced a new collaboration with Snapchat, which will allow users to give their bitmojis championship belts. The announcement reads:

WWE AND SNAPCHAT LAUNCH WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FOR BITMOJI

Ever wanted to capture the World Heavyweight Title? WWE and Snapchat have joined forces to give you a championship opportunity, and you won’t have to beat Seth “Freakin” Rollins to win it

Beginning today, Snapchat users can unlock a digital World Heavyweight Championship for their Bitmoji avatar by redeeming 200 Tokens. WWE is the first sports and entertainment league to partner with Snapchat on an unlockable Bitmoji garment that is only accessible with Tokens.

The digital World Heavyweight Title is available now, just in time to kick off The Road to WrestleMania 40 at Royal Rumble 2024