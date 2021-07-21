WWE Announces SummerSlam Sweepstakes

WWE has launched a SummerSlam sweepstakes with a chance for fans to attend this August’s PPV. WWE is partnering with Credit One Bank for the sweepstakes, which will see 50 winners get a pair of tickets to the August 21st show in Las Vegas.

The full announcement is below, which includes the note that Credit One will launch a similar WrestleMania sweepstakes this fall.

CREDIT ONE BANK LAUNCHES WWE® SUMMERSLAM SWEEPSTAKES

Credit One Bank, proud partner of WWE®, is offering fans the chance to attend SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 through their SummerSlam Sweepstakes.

As part of the sweepstakes, 50 lucky winners will receive a pair of tickets to attend SummerSlam. Fans can enter by submitting a pre-qualification request for a WWE Credit Card between July 15 and 31 at UltimateWWECard.com. Existing Credit One Bank card members will receive an email that will provide information on how to enter. Winners will be announced the week of August 9.

“As the Official Credit Card of WWE, we’re excited to bring some lucky fans to SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium,” said David Herpers, senior vice president of product at Credit One Bank. “There’s nothing quite like experiencing a massive WWE event in-person, especially here in Las Vegas.”

Credit One Bank will also be launching a WrestleMania sweepstakes this fall. More information can be found by visiting CreditOneSweeps.com.

Credit One WWE SummerSlam Sweepstakes 2021: NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The sweepstakes is open now and ends on July 31, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. PT. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are of 18 years of age or older (19 in AL and NE, 21 in MS). Void where prohibited. For complete Official Rules, including details on how to enter via mail, visit CreditOneSweeps.com/WWESummerSlam. Sponsor: Credit One Bank N.A., 6801 S. Cimarron Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113.