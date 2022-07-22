wrestling / News
WWE Announces That Triple H Is Back In Power, Resuming Role As EVP of Talent Relations
WWE has announced that Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is back in power, returning to his role as EVP of Talent Relations. Triple H took a step back from his WWE duties last year following heart issues, which he later said forced him to retire permanently as a wrestler.
He said: “I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge.”
