WWE Announces That Triple H Is Back In Power, Resuming Role As EVP of Talent Relations

July 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is back in power, returning to his role as EVP of Talent Relations. Triple H took a step back from his WWE duties last year following heart issues, which he later said forced him to retire permanently as a wrestler.

He said: “I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge.

