WWE News: Bayley Confronts Bianca Belair During Raw, Dexter Lumis Shows Up At Miz’s Home
– Bianca Belair found herself confronted by Bayley on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Belair defeated Sonya Deville in an open challenge for Belair’s Raw Women’s Title and after the match, Bayley came out and said she would face Belair when the time was right. Damage CTRL then tried to take out Belair but Asuka and Alexa Bliss made the save:
DING DONG!
Who's there?@itsBayleyWWE getting whooped on #WWERaw! 😂 pic.twitter.com/5QkeAk8WTL
— WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2022
– The Miz found his issues with Dexter Lumis hitting close to home on tonight’s Raw. A segment aired where Miz was at his home, as he was wary of being at Raw with Lumis continuing to stalk him. Maryse convinced Miz that they had a perfect security system and would be safe. While Miz was still paranoid, he eventually left with Maryse to go to a premiere, after which Lumis was seen in the window of the house:
Do you like reality television?@DexterWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6cPaWUIwqm
— WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2022
