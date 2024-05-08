WWE Being Sued By Fan Who Claims Hearing Damage From Smackdown Taping, Motion Filed To Change Venues

PWInsider reports that WWE is facing a lawsuit from a fan that claims his hearing was damaged after attending a Smackdown taping in 2022. WWE recently filed a motion to have the lawsuit moved from the Superior Court of Connecticut, Judicial District of Stamford, to the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut. That means it would be federal jurisdiction, which WWE is doing because they and the fan, Richard Bryant, are in different states. Bryant filed the lawsuit in March, claiming he suffered injures during an Orlando taping in July of 2022.

WWE stated in the filing: “More particularly, the Plaintiff alleges that he was an invitee of the premises and was seated next to the stage at the venue when pyrotechnics went off, and the blast was so loud that it allegedly caused the Plaintiff to lose almost all hearing in his right ear. In the sole count of the complaint, the Plaintiff alleges negligence against WWE and that, as a result of this supposed negligence, he suffered personal injuries.”

Bryant claims his hearing damage was because of “negligence and carelessness” from WWE, as they did not “adequately warn of the dangers of pyrotechnics, failed to test the effect of pyrotechnics on the premises, failed to operate the pyrotechnics with reasonable care, failed to hire, select, train and supervise reasonably competent employees, failed to implement and enforce reasonable policies and procedures for the safe use of pyrotechnics, failed to use ordinary care in the administration of pyrotechnics, failed to warn Plaintiff of the potential effects of use of pyrotechnics, any and all other acts determined to be negligent or grossly by the tier of fact.”

He claims that his injuries may be permanent. They include “traumatic rupture of his right ear drum, bilateral tinnitus, hearing loss in his right ear, psychological harm.” He also claims that he has had medical expenses for treatment, and will likely have more. He is seeking $15,000 in damages.

In an odd note, the lawsuit also mentions damage to Bryant’s foot, but seemingly does not say this happened at the taping. It notes that Bryant was forced to be ‘non-weightbearing’ on crutches to “limit motion and pain and to promote healing in the left foot.” It stated that he can’t take part in physical activity as he could “prior to the collision” and will probably need surgery.

Last year, a fan named Marvin Jackson also sued the company for hearing injuries sustained at Wrestlemania 38. The courts ruled that WWE was right in arguing that his claims would have to be settled in arbitration based on the agreement he made when he used the ticket (which was bought for him by a relative). It’s unknown if that case has been resolved.