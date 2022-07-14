WWE News: Candice LeRae Jokes About Being ‘Too Old’ For NXT 2.0, Big E. Hangs Out With Dan Spivey

– Candice LeRae had a tongue-in-cheek response when asked in a recent appearance about potentially returning to NXT. LeRae, who exited WWE in May when her contract expired, was doing a signing for Highspots Superstore with Johnny Gargano earlier this week when she was asked about the potential for returning to the company under the NXT 2.0 rebrand.

LeRae said in a joking reference to the rebrand (per Wrestling Inc), “I’m told old for that anyway.”

WWE has shifted its recruiting focus since the rebrand away from veteran independent talent to younger stars with less experience and, in some cases, collegiate sports backgrounds.

– Big E. shared a couple of photos on Twitter today from the gym with WCW alumnus Dan Spivey, writing:

“I bump into Dan Spivey all the time at the gym. Always makes me smile. Finally worked up the courage to ask for a pic.”