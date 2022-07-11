wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmella Feuds With Jersey Shore Star On Twitter, Bianca Belair Attends NASCAR Event

July 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carmella Sasha Banks WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– Carmella found herself in an online feud with Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick after she was accused of stealing Angelina’s catchphrase. The WWE star used the line “Um, hello!” on last week’s episode of Raw, which apparently caught Pivarnick’s attention as it’s a line she’s particularly well-known for using on the MTV reality series. Pivarnick called Carmella out for the situation, writing:

“Hey @CarmellaWWE you’re using my line !!! Wtf. Sooo you’re from Staten and you’re using ummmm hello too Hmmmmm #weird #comeupwithyourowns**t”

Carmella replied a few days later with the Mariah Carey “I don’t know her” meme and it progressed from there, all the way to Pivarnick suggesting that she would be willing to step in the ring with Carmella. Pivarnick was part of a six-person tag team match back in 2011 in TNA, teaming with Becky Bayless (as Cookie) and Sarita in a losing effort against Angelina Love, Velvet Sky, and Winter.

– Bianca Belair attended the NASCAR Quaker State 400 and shared some pics from the event on Twitter, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Angelina Pivarnick, Bianca Belair, Carmella, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading