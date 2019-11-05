wrestling / News
WWE Championship Match, Tag Team Three-Way Set For Survivor Series
November 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Two more matches have been announced for Survivor Series, and one is for the WWE Championship. Brock Lesnar accepted a challenge from Mysterio to face off with the title on the line during Monday’s episode of Raw after Mysterio attacked him backstage.
Also announced was a match pitting the three tag team champions – Viking Raiders (Raw), The Revival (Smackdown) and The Undisputed ERA (NXT) for the show.
We’ll have a full, updated card for Survivor Series following Raw. The show takes place on November 24th in Chicago, Illinois and airs live on WWE Network.
THE BEAST ACCEPTS.@BrockLesnar will defend the #WWEChampionship against @reymysterio at #SurvivorSeries! #RAW @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/JTjq8p8g44
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2019
