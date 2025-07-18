WWE Employees Notified of New Severance Policy

PWInsider reports that WWE issued an internal memo this afternoon, informing employees that a new severance policy has been implemented. The new policy is effective immediately. The previous severance structure offered one month of pay for every year of service. That has been discontinued. Moving forward, WWE will adopt the TKO policy, which provides two weeks of severance pay for each year an employee has worked at the company.

Sources indicate that additional caps based on management level are also part of the new policy, though specific details have yet to be disclosed. The news has significantly impacted employee morale since many staff members are now juggling responsibilities across WWE, UFC, and PBR. This is an expansion of duties that contrasts with their previous WWE-only focus before the company was sold by Vince McMahon.