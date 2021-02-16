WWE Reportedly Changing Direction of ‘Top Storyline’ For Raw, Elimination Chamber to Be Impacted

A new report claims that WWE is switching gears for one of their top storylines on Raw. according to Wrestling Inc, the company is re-writing the unnamed storyline with a new direction that will start with tonight’s Raw and is likely to impact a scheduled match for Elimination Chamber this coming Sunday.

The report does not say which storyline it is, though it was added that a match at Elimination Chamber will not be happening as it is currently scheduled. It is also said to be a change that will be “obvious when you see it.”

Currently set for Elimination Chamber is below:

* WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. TBD

* Elimination Chamber Match For WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Lacey Evans (w/Ric Flair)