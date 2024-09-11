WWE News: Charlie Dempsey Retains Heritage Cup On NXT, Ridge Holland Brutalizes Duke Hudson

Charlie Dempsey was able to defeat Je’Von Evans on NXT thanks to Tavion Heights’ return. Dempsey was able to defeat Evans 2 falls to one in five rounds when Heights came out of the crowd and took out Evans, which led to Dempsey retaining the cup.

Tavion Heights is back! He just helped Charlie Dempsey retain the Heritage Cup!! 😱@TavionHeights #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/nBEuzvdRwW — WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2024

– Ridge Holland defeated Duke Hudson on tonight’s show after hitting his Redeemer DDT, but he wasn’t done with the pinfall. Holland, who has stated his intent to take Chase U apart piece by piece, attacked Hudson post-match and threw him through the barricade outside the ring. He then threw the barricade section onto Hudson, then hit the Redeemer through the section on the floor.

Hudson was stretchered out of the arena by medical staff after the attack.